Italy delays private beach reform in defiance of EU rules

Italy's parliament has voted to postpone an EU-mandated overhaul of its private beach concessions system, putting the Meloni government at odds with Brussels.

Published: 28 February 2023 11:40 CET
Vacationers swim and sunbathe at a private beach near Santa Margherita Ligure, southern Genova, on August 11, 2011.
Vacationers swim and sunbathe at a private beach near Santa Margherita Ligure, southern Genova, on August 11, 2011. Photo by OLIVIER MORIN / AFP.

Holders of Italy’s private beach concessions were given cause to celebrate last week, after Italian parliament passed a bill that extends ongoing licences until at least the end of 2024. 

The concessions, which have been automatically renewed since 1992, were due to expire on December 31st, 2023 – but under the ‘Milleproroghe’ decree approved by the lower house on Friday, the reform will be delayed by a year.

The decree also provides for a further extension to the end of 2025 for municipalities that have difficulty conducting the tender process due to disputes or lack of personnel, and blocks all tenders until July 27th.

The move flies in the face of an EU directive to put Italy’s beach resorts up for tender in order to bring fair competition to a sector widely considered to be mired in secrecy and corruption.

Permits to manage the country’s lucrative private beach resorts, which take up an estimated 50 percent of Italy’s 8,000km-long coastline, often stay in the same family and are passed from one generation to the next with little to no oversight – opening the door to tax fraud and, sometimes, criminal activity.

The Meloni government’s decision was not unexpected; before coming to power, her Brothers of Italy party had consistently voted against implementing the EU’s rules, and during her electoral campaign last year she criticised those who wanted to push competition on small businesses.

Matteo Salvini, Meloni’s coalition partner and co-deputy prime minister, has also long courted beach resort managers, and his party’s opposition to the directive put him at odds with the previous coalition government headed by Mario Draghi.

The Meloni government defended its choice by saying it needs more time to map all the beach concessions available and to decide how the directive should be implemented.

Fabrizio Licordari, president of the beach association Assobalneari Italia, told reporters that the government was protecting Italian companies and he was proud of them for not “submitting to Brussel’s diktats that Italy is all too familiar with.”

But Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella was highly critical of the move, saying it put Italy in violation of EU regulations.

POLITICS

Italy’s left-wing Democratic Party elects first woman leader

In a surprise result, Italy's opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) picked Elly Schlein, a 37-year-old US-Italian national who grew up in Switzerland, to be its new leader and challenge the ruling conservative coalition.

Published: 27 February 2023 12:49 CET
Italy’s Democratic Party (PD) elected its first woman leader at the weekend, charged with re-energizing the centre-left party to counter a recent surge in popularity of the right.

Parliamentarian Elly Schlein, 37, defeated frontrunner Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Emilia-Romagna region, by 53.8 percent to 46.2 percent Sunday, in an election that saw most left-leaning voters stay at home.

Schlein becomes the youngest-ever leader of the progressive, pro-Europe party, which many political experts have seen as suffering from an identity crisis amid the increasing popularity of far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party.

Ahead of official figures, the PD estimated that around one million supporters took part in the primaries, meaning Sunday’s election had the worst-ever abstention rate of internal PD elections.

Schlein succeeds Enrico Letta, a former prime minister, the head of the party since March 2021 who resigned after general elections in September brought Meloni and her right-wing coalition an easy victory.

The PD, hurt by a divided left and a negative election campaign that failed to inspire voters, won just 19 percent of the vote in the general election versus 26 percent for the Brothers of Italy.

The PD currently stands at 16.9 percent of voting intentions, far behind Brothers of Italy at 31.1 percent and just below the anti-establishment Five Star Movement at 17.2 percent, according to an ixé poll conducted from 15 to 21 February.

Born in Lugano, Switzerland within the country’s Italian-speaking region, Schlein’s father is American with Ukrainian Jewish ancestry. Her mother is Italian.

With a law degree from the University of Bologna, she left Italy in 2008 to work on former US President Barack Obama’s election campaign and later his re-election campaign.

Elected into the European Parliament in 2014, she became vice-president of the Emilia-Romagna region in 2020 before entering Italy’s lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, in 2022.

Schlein rarely talks about her private life, but in an interview in 2020 she said she was bisexual and in a relationship with a woman.

The left-wing Domani daily wrote Monday that Schlein offered “a model of feminine leadership radically different to that of Giorgia Meloni”, who defined herself during her general election campaign as a conservative “Christian mother”.

