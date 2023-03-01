Read news from:
ECONOMY

‘Superbonus effect’ sends Italy’s budget deficit soaring

Italy’s national budget deficit for the past three years was revised up significantly on Wednesday to take into account the €110bn cost of government building ‘bonuses’ introduced amid the pandemic.

Published: 1 March 2023 15:09 CET
A construction site on the outskirts of Rome where work is funded by government 'bonuses', which have cost the state 110 billion euros since their introduction in 2020. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Italy’s deficit-to-GDP ratio came in at 8 percent for 2022, significantly higher than the 5.6 percent the government had previously predicted, with state-funded subsidies for home renovations cited as a major factor.

The revised figures issued on March 1st came as a result of a directive issued last month by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics office, requiring tax credits to be accounted for in state budgets when they are issued, and no longer once they have a real impact on tax revenues.

The increase was dubbed the “superbonus effect” by Italian media as the figure now includes credits issued under the so-called superbonus scheme, introduced by a previous government in 2020, which Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni last month said were “out of control”.

On February 17th the Italian government abruptly changed the rules and stopped issuing tax credits to fund the bonuses in a sudden move which news reports later attributed to Eurostat’s announcement of the accounting change.

This change all but ended claims for the state-funded ‘superbonus’ as well as other bonuses which relied on the use of tax credits.

Under the wildly popular scheme, the state reimbursed up to 110 percent of the cost of some types of home renovations, with the subsidy delivered via tax credits or as a future tax deduction.

A building site in Rome’s Corviale-Portuense district on February 21st. – Italy’s building superbonus has led to fraud and spiralling costs, the government said after it curbed the scheme on February 17th. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

The superbonus was introduced to boost the construction sector and the wider Italian economy amid the pandemic-induced crisis – but its overwhelming popularity has caused a builder shortage as well as a much higher than anticipated cost to the state.

Italy’s construction bonuses have cost 110 billion, equal to about six percent of GDP.

The government had budgeted for a total cost of €72.3 billion – creating a hole of 37.7 billion.

Meloni’s government had already cut the maximum superbonus subsidy from 110 percent to 90 percent last year.

The new restrictions mean the bonuses should have a “limited” impact on the deficit in 2023, AFP reported, citing an unnamed government source.

The deficit should also benefit from better-than-expected economic growth this year, the source said.

The government has said it is working to find a solution to financial problems for the construction sector caused by the sudden withdrawal of tax credits.

A lack of liquidity means tens of thousands of construction businesses are now in danger of going bankrupt, industry representatives said, and many building projects risk grinding to a halt.

Builders’ association ANCE said in a statement on Tuesday there was “strong concern about the explosive situation that has arisen” after the rule change.

It said there was now a funding gap of “some 19 billion euros” which is endangering “some 115,000 home renovation sites throughout Italy, more than 32,000 companies and 170,000 workers, which would double if we consider associated industries.”

PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: Are any of Italy’s building ‘bonuses’ still available?

The Italian government has abruptly restricted access to its popular 'superbonus' fund. But what does this mean for Italy's many other tax rebate schemes for homeowners?

Published: 27 February 2023 17:10 CET
If you own – or have your eye on – property in Italy, you’ll likely have seen the recent headlines about the Italian government curtailing its popular superbonus.

Introduced in May 2020 in an effort to revitalise Italy’s pandemic-hit economy, the superbonus allowed homeowners to claim back up to 110 percent of the cost of home renovations.

But the Italian government curbed the popular scheme with sweeping changes as of February 17th which have made it effectively unavailable to most new claimants.

Until this point, there were three ways homeowners could access the building superbonus funds: by selling tax credit to a bank (cessione del credito), getting a discount on their invoice from the construction company (sconto in fattura), or claiming a tax rebate (detrazione fiscale) spread out over four years.

As the Italian government has now ended the buying and selling of tax credits, the first two options are no longer available.

This leaves only the tax rebate option – which is only open to Italian taxpayers in the highest income tax brackets.

A building site in Rome’s Corviale-Portuense district on February 21st. – Italy’s building superbonus has led to fraud and spiralling costs, the government said after it curbed the scheme on February 17th. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

While most media reports have focused on the superbonus as the highest-value scheme, it’s far from being the only one of Italy’s building ‘bonuses’ affected by this rule change.

According to the government’s decree dated February 16th, all the tax breaks mentioned in Article 121 of the original May 19th decree are affected, namely:

  • The ecobonus, that offers savings of 50 percent or 65 percent to make changes to your home that make it more energy efficient.
  • The earthquake bonus or sisma bonus, that allows property owners to claim between 50 and 80 percent of up to 96,000 euros on improvements to make buildings more earthquake-safe.
  • The renovations bonus (bonus ristrutturazione, sometimes also known as bonus casa), that allows owners to apply for a 50 percent tax reduction on renovating your property on expenses of up to 96,000 euros.
  • The solar panels bonus, which in reality isn’t its own form of tax relief but can be claimed as part of either the bonus ristrutturazione or the superbonus, and provides up to 48,000 euros in savings.

According to the financial news outlet Investire Oggi, two bonuses remain unaffected – but only because homeowners could never access the cessione del credito or sconto in fattura for these in the first place. These are:

  • The green bonus or bonus verde, which allows people to claim a 36 percent tax deduction on up to 5,000 euros to renovate their gardens and outdoor spaces.
  • The furniture and appliances bonus (bonus mobili e grandi elettrodomestici), through which owners can apply for a 50 percent reduction on up to 8,000 euros of new furniture and energy-efficient appliances in recently renovated homes.

In both these cases, the relief comes in the form of a tax rebate paid in installments over a ten-year period.

Please note that The Local cannot advise on individual cases. For more information on claiming Italy’s building bonuses, homeowners are advised to consult a qualified Italian building surveyor or independent financial advisor.

