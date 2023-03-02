Read news from:
Former Italian PM faces investigation over Covid response

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte is set to undergo a judicial inquiry over claims his government's response to the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020 was too slow.

Published: 2 March 2023 09:14 CET
Former Italian PM Giuseppe Conte will face an investigation over his government's response to the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Prosecutors in Bergamo, the northern city that was one of the epicentres of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, targeted Conte after wrapping up their three-year inquiry, according to media reports.

Conte, now president of the populist Five Star movement, was prime minister from 2018 to 2021 and oversaw the initial measures taken to halt the spread of what would become a global pandemic.

Investigating magistrates suspect that Conte and his government underestimated the contagiousness of Covid-19 even though available data showed that cases were spreading rapidly in Bergamo and the surrounding region.

They note that in early March 2020 the government did not create a “red zone” in two areas hit hardest by the outbreak, Nembro and Alzano Lombardo, even though security forces were ready to isolate the zone from the rest of the country.

READ ALSO: ‘Not offensive’: Italian minister defends Covid testing rule for China arrivals

Red zones had already been decreed in late February for around a dozen other nearby municipalities including Codogno, the town where the initial Covid case was reportedly found.

Conte’s health minister Roberto Speranza as well as the president of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, are also under investigation, the reports said.

Bergamo prosecutors allege that according to scientific experts, earlier quarantines could have saved thousands of lives.

Conte, quoted by Il Corriere della Sera and other media outlets, said he was “unworried” by the inquiry, saying his government had acted “with the utmost commitment and responsibility during one of the most difficult moments of our republic.”

READ ALSO: Italy’s constitutional court upholds Covid vaccine mandate as fines kick in

Similar cases have been lodged against officials elsewhere, alleging that authorities failed to act quickly enough against a virus that has killed an estimated 6.8 million people worldwide since early 2020.

In January, France’s top court threw out a case against former health minister Agnes Buzyn, a trained doctor, over her allegedly “endangering the lives of others” by initially playing down the severity of Covid-19.

Italy delays private beach reform in defiance of EU rules

Italy's parliament has voted to postpone an EU-mandated overhaul of its private beach concessions system, putting the Meloni government at odds with Brussels.

Published: 28 February 2023 11:40 CET
Holders of Italy’s private beach concessions were given cause to celebrate last week, after Italian parliament passed a bill that extends ongoing licences until at least the end of 2024. 

The concessions, which have been automatically renewed since 1992, were due to expire on December 31st, 2023 – but under the ‘Milleproroghe’ decree approved by the lower house on Friday, the reform will be delayed by a year.

The decree also provides for a further extension to the end of 2025 for municipalities that have difficulty conducting the tender process due to disputes or lack of personnel, and blocks all tenders until July 27th.

The move flies in the face of an EU directive to put Italy’s beach resorts up for tender in order to bring fair competition to a sector widely considered to be mired in secrecy and corruption.

Permits to manage the country’s lucrative private beach resorts, which take up an estimated 50 percent of Italy’s 8,000km-long coastline, often stay in the same family and are passed from one generation to the next with little to no oversight – opening the door to tax fraud and, sometimes, criminal activity.

READ ALSO: Italy’s private beaches to face public tender in tax fraud crackdown

The Meloni government’s decision was not unexpected; before coming to power, her Brothers of Italy party had consistently voted against implementing the EU’s rules, and during her electoral campaign last year she criticised those who wanted to push competition on small businesses.

Matteo Salvini, Meloni’s coalition partner and co-deputy prime minister, has also long courted beach resort managers, and his party’s opposition to the directive put him at odds with the previous coalition government headed by Mario Draghi.

READ ALSO: Why are so many of Italy’s beaches privatised?

The Meloni government defended its choice by saying it needs more time to map all the beach concessions available and to decide how the directive should be implemented.

Fabrizio Licordari, president of the beach association Assobalneari Italia, told reporters that the government was protecting Italian companies and he was proud of them for not “submitting to Brussel’s diktats that Italy is all too familiar with.”

But Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella was highly critical of the move, saying it put Italy in violation of EU regulations.

