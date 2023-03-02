Read news from:
Austria
BREXIT

How new post-Brexit rules affect bringing goods to Italy via France

Following reports of a new post-Brexit customs rule meaning extra paperwork and fees when moving to European countries, here’s a look at how the rules apply to people moving their household goods from the UK to Italy.

Published: 2 March 2023 10:45 CET
A van drives towards the French-Italian border near Menton. New customs rules apply if you're moving goods through France to reach another EU country. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

There’s been talk on social media this week of a new Brexit rule that affects household furniture removals from the UK into Europe via France.

Couriers who regularly transport goods across the Channel have been reporting that a ‘T1’ form or bond is now required by French customs for all household moves from the UK.

Readers have been getting in touch to ask what this means for them – particularly whether this means there are new restrictions on moving goods to Italy or any other EU country.

So what is a T1 form, when will you need one, and why haven’t we heard about this before?

What’s changing

The T1 requirement has been in place for a long time, but it’s only now that France is getting around to enforcing it for the UK post-Brexit, explains Brian Murphy, managing director of the Dublin-based logistics company Global Trade.

A T1 transit declaration form tracks goods that are being transported between countries within the EU customs union from outside the EU. 

It provides the holder with proof that they need to make an import declaration and pay customs duties only upon reaching their final destination, Murphy tells The Local, and not in any of the other EU countries they transit through.

This is not a general requirement for all goods brought into the EU. Because the T1 tracks the movement of goods within the EU, it’s not needed if you’re bringing items from directly into one EU country – e.g. from the US to Italy by plane.

Why is this happening now?

Since Brexit, says Murphy, many removal vans coming from the UK had been using a “loophole” to avoid having to file a T1 form by declaring France as their final destination, even when it wasn’t.

Vehicles coming from the UK would simultaneously submit an export declaration to the UK authorities and an import declaration to the French authorities, providing a French address.

France would give the green light that no customs duty was due (as is typically the case with household moves), and the vehicle could enter the country and then proceed on to its final EU destination with no issues.

Now, France appears to be closing the loophole by saying it will no longer allow this practice.

“France are now saying these are not destined for France, so do not import them into France: use the T1 to transit through France and import them into the country you’re going to,” says Murphy.

How could a new French customs rule affect shipments from the UK to Italy?

Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP.

How does this affect people moving from the UK to Europe?

If you’re moving from the UK to, say, France or the Netherlands, this likely won’t affect you at all as you can travel to these countries directly (remember that the T1 is only needed when moving goods within the EU customs union).

Those moving from the UK to Italy and driving over via France, though, will now need to open a T1 form.

You can’t simply fill the form out yourself. It isn’t accessible to private individuals as it requires special software, so you’ll need to pay a freight forwarder, customs agent or removal company to do it for you.

If a moving company is handling your items, they should take care of this process for you. If you’re moving your items yourself (see below) you’ll still need to pay someone to open your T1 form.

This means you’ll incur additional costs; some say they’ve been quoted €100, but if you shop around, Murphy says, you might be able to get a better deal. 

This fee isn’t just for providing an administrative service, he adds, but because the company that opens the T1 also accepts liability for paying the potential customs debt if the goods go missing (if no customs duty is due, you could reasonably expect to pay less).

You might also experience some delays with your delivery, as a T1 must be “discharged” when the goods arrive in their destination country.

This means that before the delivery can be completed, the courier or moving company first has to go either to a customs office or an approved location known as an “authorised consignee” to report the cargo’s arrival and close out the T1.

What are the rules on transporting furniture and other household goods to Italy?

Photo by Michal Balog on Unsplash

Given that customs offices tend to have very limited opening hours, some couriers have raised concerns that this could create a major headache – but Murphy says in reality it shouldn’t result in any significant hold-ups, as there are numerous authorised consignee locations that can be used 24/7.

Companies that have any kind of base in the destination country (such as a warehouse or depot) can apply for these to become authorised premises, and you also can pay to use someone else’s authorised consignee location.

“All along the entry points from Switzerland into Italy, you will have these authorised consignees for your truck to pull in and discharge it and move on, and you’re not driving out of your way,” says Murphy.

What if I want to transport my own goods?

Italy’s customs declaration threshold is €10,000: if you’re bringing in items with a lower value than this, says Murphy, you only need to make an oral declaration to the authorities, and shouldn’t have to fill out a form.

If the value of your goods is above this threshold, you will need a T1 form.

As mentioned above, you can’t fill this form out yourself even if you’re moving your household goods independently.

The company or customs agent that opens your T1 form will provide you with a numerical code known as a Movement Reference Number, or MRN, that you will need in order to close out the form on arrival in Italy.

The customs office or authorised consignee where you want to discharge your T1 must be listed on the form at the time of filing, so you’ll need to set this up in advance.

Overall, while the T1 form requirement will likely add some extra fees, bureaucracy, and possible delays for people relocating from the UK to Italy, it’s far from being a major obstacle to a house move.

The T1 “is not an overly complex process,” says Murphy; “it’s just an extra step.”

MOVING TO ITALY

Dutch, Swedish, Scottish: How these tiny Italian villages became international

If you're looking for an international community in Italy, you may think you'd need to move to a bigger town or city. But many remote villages across the country have strong ties with other countries, as Silvia Marchetti reports.

Published: 25 February 2023 09:00 CET
Dutch, Swedish, Scottish: How these tiny Italian villages became international

International residents can be found everywhere in Italy, but many have picked rural villages off the beaten track and unknown even to most Italians.

These residents are often part of ‘expat’ communities which are relatively big when compared to the tiny and shrinking local population. They embrace a simple lifestyle, live under the radar, speak fluent Italian, and feel very much ‘local’. 

Their arrival began decades ago and knowledge of particular villages spread by word of mouth, in time creating foreign clusters in unexpected locations.  

Airole, a tiny village of barely 360 residents high in Liguria’s hills and far from the buzzy towns of Ventimiglia and Portofino, has the highest density of foreign residents in Italy: 32 percent of the village, equal to roughly 116 international ‘airolesi’.

All kinds of languages can be heard in the alleys and these foreign residents, mostly retired professionals, gather at outdoor bar tables to enjoy an espresso at noon or an aperitivo in the evenings, mingling with Italians. The main nationalities are German, Dutch, Swedish, French, American, British and Swiss.

Lured by the strategic location of Airole – near Liguria’s beaches and Cinque Terre, the mountains for skiing, the Swiss and French borders for European day-trips – these foreigners have found peace, happiness and welcoming neighbors.

Karen Hansson, a 50-year-old art restorer from the Swedish city of Lund, has been living in Airole for the past 10 years. 

“I first learned Italian while working in Milan as a young au pair, then when my husband and I were looking for a home near the Swiss skiing slopes where my daughter lives we picked Airole, preferring Italy to Switzerland”. 

Karen says they looked on the map for a place which was close to the mountains, beaches, airport and train stations, with Airole ticking all their boxes. After visiting several times and renting a home for a while to get the feel of the village vibe they decided to settle in for good. 

“We like the warmth of the local people who always greet us with a smile, we meet in the evenings to chat, and socializing has made us feel at home. The fact that Airole is tiny makes it all the more easy”.

The Hanssons bought an old house that they partially renovated and also a patch of land with trees and orchards which they tend to with help from local farmers. 

“Italy just has so much more to offer than if we had picked Switzerland; there’s the language I know and love, the wonderful culture, the sea and the sunshine, stunning beaches and a slower pace of life that helps you unwind”, says Karen. 

Picinisco in the wild Ciociaria area south of Rome is another village of 1,000 people that has flourished following the arrival of 200 people from the UK, mostly Scottish and Irish descendants of former emigrés who have reconnected with their ancestors’ lands. 

“My farmer grandparents left Picinisco decades ago, abandoning their homes. I was born in Scotland and as I grew up visiting Picinisco during summers I realised I wanted to come back here, for good”, says Cesidio di Ciacca, a lawyer who has renovated his ancestral home and opened a hotel. 

In Picinisco there are now bright, renovated Victorian-style villas, while unusually tall red-headed people can be spotted walking their dogs in the countryside and chatting with shepherds in a mix of Scottish and Ciociaro. 

Every small nearby village with a population ranging from 200 to 700 people has a link to a different country based on where local emigrants went after the second world war, says di Ciacca. 

Settefrati has many Americans, Casalattico mostly Irish residents while San Biagio Saracinisco is home to many Swedish families. 

Data about foreign residents is lacking at such a small village level, but clearly their numbers are significant and they stand out from the rest of the population, mainly due to their accents.

Umbria is another expat paradise. The ancient hamlet of Santa Giuliana di Umbertide near Perugia was totally restored decades ago by German buyers who now live there alongside Austrian and Swiss nationals. 

There’s even the so-called Dutch village of Bettona which has been revived since the 1980s by dozens of Dutch families looking for a peaceful home surrounded by nature. 

The same goes for La Cima in the Umbrian village of Tuoro sul Trasimeno, overlooking the pristine lake: since the 1970s there’s been a resident community of Dutch, Belgians, Danish and French. 

These small villages appeal to foreigners because they’re an alternative to the most popular cities and towns. These residents are part of a secret ‘Little Italy’, far from the crowds and where lifestyles are simpler.

