How new post-Brexit rules affect bringing goods to Italy via France
Following reports of a new post-Brexit customs rule meaning extra paperwork and fees when moving to European countries, here’s a look at how the rules apply to people moving their household goods from the UK to Italy.
Published: 2 March 2023 10:45 CET
A van drives towards the French-Italian border near Menton. New customs rules apply if you're moving goods through France to reach another EU country. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
Dutch, Swedish, Scottish: How these tiny Italian villages became international
If you're looking for an international community in Italy, you may think you'd need to move to a bigger town or city. But many remote villages across the country have strong ties with other countries, as Silvia Marchetti reports.
Published: 25 February 2023 09:00 CET
