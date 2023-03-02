Read news from:
Three meals a day on schedule: Why do Italians have such fixed eating habits?

Light lunches and skipped meals? Not in Italy. Silvia Marchetti explains why mealtimes are set and involve multiple courses, even on a busy weekday or in the scorching summer heat.

Published: 2 March 2023 17:23 CET
An Italian family enjoying an outdoor meal. Eating habits vary around the country, but Italian mealtimes are sacrosanct. Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash

Foreign visitors are often struck by Italians’ regimented eating schedules. We’re no panino-on-the-go people, unless we’re on a diet or catching a plane. We like to sit down at the table and enjoy three meals a day with at least two courses, even during the working week.

Mettere i piedi sotto al tavolo (to put one’s feet under the table) is sacrosanct, particularly at lunchtime.

Timings vary from region to region, with northerners more akin to foreign habits, lunching early at around 12.30pm and having dinner at 7-7.30 pm. In the south people often have lunch as late as 2.30pm and dinner at 9pm.

Generally speaking many families across Italy have a fixed lunch time at 1.30pm and dinner at 8pm, when state TV launches the evening news.

Dinner is often the only communal meal in the week: after a day’s work people get together for quality time and it can be a problem if all members of the family are not there.

This die-hard dinner habit traces back to when extended families (be it aristocrats, the bourgeois or farmers) lived under the same roof and gathered at supper. For the poor it was the only meal they could afford, about all they had to eat.

In Italy lunch is never skipped, especially Sunday lunch which is a ritual involving nonni, toddlers, pets and fidanzati (lovers).

While dinner is sacred, breakfast is the smallest meal of all. We don’t indulge in the continental-style buffets loved in some countries, and there’s no bacon or eggs.

An espresso or cappuccino with some biscuits, a slice of jam crostata or a quick cornetto at the bar will suffice (there are people however who eat pizza stuffed with mortadella in Rome). And breakfast timing is very flexible, depending on when you start work. 

Breakfast is the only meal that might be eaten on the go in Italy – and even then, there’s time to visit your local bar. Photo by Bertrand Borie on Unsplash

Eating is Italians’ favourite activity. The culinary selection is so wide that ‘non c’è che l’imbarazzo della scelta’ (choosing is embarrassing), and there’s always a major temptation and excuse to eat. 

The idea of eating as a key convivial moment hails back to the Ancient Romans who had three meals a day (well, at least the rich ones) and were constantly munching on fruits and bread in between.

Eating well, and abundantly, is like a drug that relaxes both mind and body. Italians have a proverb: ‘anche un prete a tavola ha preso moglie’ (even a priest found a wife at the table), meaning that with a belly full of food and wine anything is possible, even a miracle.

The obsession with three proper meals per day is mainly down to social changes. Up until the early 1900s, all many families had was one meal per day, especially in the poorer rural areas. They’d sit together and share one single platter of rice or pasta, perhaps a sardine or sausage. With the post-war economic boom more food was made available to families, so having three meals a day and making these as rich as possible became a status symbol.

There’s also a psychological side. People I know get sad if they happen to skip a meal. But having to have a substantial lunch no matter the outside temperature, even if it’s a scorching hot August day, is a rule which I personally dislike. I never skip a meal but keep them light. 

Even for picnics and beach lunches, Italians stuff the car with cooked pasta, insalata di riso, sausages and omelettes and all sorts of cheeses and cold cuts.

Big Italian families devouring platefuls of Amatriciana pasta and fried cotolette under a wide tent-like beach umbrella, sweating and panting, and then collapsing into a deep slumber, is a regular scene across Italy, from Liguria to Sicily.

Families eat lasagne or cold pasta out of huge aluminium containers with forks and spoons, followed by hot coffee and digestive liqueurs. Some even bring a tiny barbecue for the steaks and pancetta, so beaches are pervaded by a nasty smell of smoke mixed with sweat and suntan lotion.

While this may seem like a crazy fuss to many outsiders, to Italians their eating rituals are a deadly serious matter. 

I remember one hot July day going on a boat trip with friends to the Pontine islands off Rome’s coast. The sea was rough, but the owners insisted on cooking antipasto with squid, carbonara, fritto di pesce, smashed potatoes and a huge ricotta-filled cassata cake. 

They were Neapolitans so you can’t really say ‘no thank you’, they’d have it no other way and were offended when I attempted to turn down one dish. I felt sick and almost threw up, it was scorching hot, I could hardly breathe and the food literally leavened in my stomach. I would have killed to have just a slice of melon and some crackers.

It might sound a bit of a cliché but the focus on three meals a day is an identity trait, part of the typical Italian character, just as much as cool clothes and flashy cars.

EXPLAINED: How late is it usual to be in Italy?

You've probably heard that Italians are habitually late and so you'll need to adjust your own arrival times accordingly. But is this always true - and how late are we talking?

Published: 22 February 2023 17:01 CET
There are plenty of unfair stereotypes about Italians, but when it comes to being chronically late for pretty much any type of social occasion, what you’ve heard is probably accurate.

Most Italians do have a peculiar notion of punctuality and being 15, 20 or even 30 minutes late for a social situation is generally seen as perfectly acceptable – much to the dismay of people from countries where lateness is viewed as rude or inconsiderate.

We might never know why so many Italians’ internal clocks are apparently running behind – the consensus seems to be that it’s a reflection of the relaxed Italian lifestyle – but this lateness is so ingrained in Italian culture that it’s seen as normal and, as such, most will steer clear of giving precise meet-up times. 

For instance, an Italian friend might ask you to meet them sulle 8 (around 8pm). Don’t take this to mean you’re meeting on the hour precisely – an Italian would be unlikely to ask you to meet them at 8pm.

Similarly, they’ll avoid expressions like tra un’ora (in an hour) or tra mezz’ora (in half an hour) in favour of the more flexible tra un’oretta (in about an hour) or tra mezz’oretta (in about half an hour).

But knowing these phrases won’t leave you any clearer about the actual time of your meeting. So how should you handle the situation?

There’s no universal solution, but The Local’s writers find that the most effective way to avoid a long wait is to always turn up 15 to 20 minutes after the agreed meeting time yourself.

Granted, you might still face ten or 15 minutes alone, but this will at the very least cut the waiting time by half.

It’s worth stressing that this unwritten rule only applies to social occasions and not to formal meetings – which Italians, like anyone else, will at least try to arrive punctually for.

As such, you should always aim to be on time for any formal meeting you might have in Italy. That goes for work meetings as well as appointments with a doctor, lawyer, accountant and so on (even if it’s not unusual to find yourself waiting long after your agreed appointment time.)

Lastly, no matter how frustrating you might find Italians’ tardiness, you might not want to tell them so.

As being late for social occasions is a defining feature of Italian culture, and is seen as the norm rather than as an anomaly, many people in the country won’t even think it necessary to apologise – and won’t appreciate any negative observations about their timekeeping.

In Italy, the only real way to avoid excessive waiting around is to adapt to ‘Italian time’ yourself. Pazienza.

Do you agree or disagree with this advice? Do you have any more tips on Italian-style timekeeping? Please let us know in the comments section below.

