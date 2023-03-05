Read news from:
Italian PM Meloni denies government responsibility for deadly shipwreck

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday denied the responsibility of her government following a devastating shipwreck off Italy's southern coast last weekend which left at least 69 people dead.

Published: 5 March 2023 09:26 CET
Giorgia Meloni
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gestures as she speaks during a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of a EU Summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on February 10, 2023. Photo by: John THYS / AFP

“The situation is as simple as it is tragic: We received no emergency signals from Frontex,” the European border and coast guard agency, Meloni insisted, dismissing claims authorities were slow to react.

“We did everything possible to save lives as soon as we were alerted to a problem… we were not forewarned,” said Meloni, whose far-right government takes a hardline stance on migration, during a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The government is under pressure as it faces opposition calls for Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi to resign.

Investigation in progress

The Italian judicial system is investigating the time it took for rescue services to reach the vessel, which left Turkey with some 200 migrants and went down off Steccato in the southern region of Calabria.

The death toll earlier reached 69 after authorities found the body of an infant aged around three.

Prosecutors in Crotone opened an investigation on Thursday into what went wrong in the rescue operation.

Two patrol boats dispatched by the Italian authorities were unable to intercept the wooden vessel owing to bad weather after Frontex reported spotting it the previous evening before it sank in stormy seas.

Criticism

In an open letter to Meloni, the mayor of Crotone, Vincenzo Voce, slammed Meloni.

“The community of Crotone, struck by immense pain, awaited on your part a message, an appeal, a sign – which was not forthcoming,” wrote Voce.

“I am seeking solutions. Italy cannot resolve the problem alone – but in order to prevent more people dying we must stop illegal departures,” Meloni retorted.

Rome has been accusing its EU partners of not showing enough solidarity with Italy for years, after dealing with arrivals of tens of thousands of migrants.

The country’s interior ministry says more than 14,000 migrants, including 1,700 minors, have reached Italian shores so far this year – more than twice as many as for the same period last year.

Italy launches probe into deadly shipwreck as new rescue saves hundreds

Italy's coastguard brought a boat carrying hundreds of migrants to safety on Friday, while prosecutors began investigating why rescuers arrived too late to last weekend's shipwreck.

Published: 3 March 2023 15:42 CET
Prosecutors in Crotone opened an investigation on Thursday into what went wrong in the rescue operation of migrants off the southern Calabrian coast of Italy, as the death toll from the disaster rose to 68.

According to current information from public authorities, there was a six-hour gap on Saturday night between the moment the boat from Turkey with some 180 people on board was spotted by EU border agency Frontex and the start of the rescue operation by Italy’s coastguard.

By then, the overcrowded boat had shattered not far from the shore in a storm, sending the migrants – including many children – into the sea.

Separately on Friday, the coastguard said it had rescued 211 migrants from a fishing boat in distress during the night some 15 kilometres (nine miles) off the island of Lampedusa.

The rescue was “particularly complex due to the adverse weather and sea conditions, the large number of people on board, and the precarious condition of the drifting vessel, which was beginning to take on water,” the coastguard said.

The Crotone prefect’s office said Thursday it had so far identified 54 victims of the shipwreck. Those included 48 Afghans, three Pakistanis, and one person each from Syria, the Palestinian Territories and Tunisia.

Debris after a deadly shipwreck off Italy's southern coast

Prosecutors in Crotone, Calabria will try to establish whether the Italian coastguard was at fault in the death of 68 migrants. Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP

The latest body, that of a young adult, was found on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 68, the prefect’s office said.

For the investigation, police will now have to reconstruct the chronology of the reports received by Italy’s coastguard and their subsequent actions.

Following the shipwreck, Frontex said that one of its patrol aircraft had spotted a heavily overloaded boat on Saturday night that had left from Izmir and was heading for Italy.

The agency said it had alerted the Italian authorities, which it said had dispatched two patrol boats that were forced by bad weather to return to port.

The coastguard said Frontex had seen the boat “with only one person visible” and a vessel of Italy’s financial police had tried to intercept it.

The disaster has further fuelled the debate in Italy over search and rescue measures for saving migrants who run into trouble on the Central Mediterranean route, the world’s deadliest.

Migrants on an Italian coast guard vessel

Italy has on multiple occasions blamed fellow EU member states for an alleged lack of assistance in dealing with the migrant crisis. Photo by Gianluca CHININEA / AFP

Rome blames its EU partners for a lack of solidarity in dealing with this thorny issue.

According to the Italian interior ministry, as of Thursday, 14,432 migrants had landed in Italy since the beginning of the year, compared to 5,474 during the same period last year and 5,305 in 2021.

