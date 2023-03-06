Read news from:
Nine of Italy’s best events to catch in spring 2023

Whether you're a fan of music, sports, literature, opera, history, wine, or all of the above, there's an event for everyone in Italy this spring. Here's our selection of some of the best.

Published: 6 March 2023 16:11 CET
The Giro d'Italia is just one of many events you can catch in Italy this spring.
The Giro d'Italia is just one of many events you can catch in Italy this spring. Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP.

Dolomiti Ski Jazz, 3rd-12th March

Lovers of snow sports and jazz can indulge both passions at once at this music festival set high up in the ski resorts of the Val di Fiemme and Val di Fassa.

Ski refuge terraces, village piazzas, pubs and concert venues will become filled with the sounds of jazz, blues, funk and Latin music for the 10-day duration of the festival, with most performances free to attend.

More information here.

Visitors to the dolomites will be able to enjoy music concerts on and off the slopes this March.

Visitors to the Dolomites will be able to enjoy music concerts on and off the slopes this March. Photo by JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT / AFP)

Giornate FAI di Primavera, 25th-26th March

FAI (Fondo Ambiente Italiano), Italy’s equivalent of the National Trust, is putting on its annual ‘Spring Days’ edition in March, with over 750 usually inaccessible or hard-to-visit historic sites opened up to the public for one weekend.

Villas, gardens, castles, museums, and archeological ruins are among the sites that will be opened to visitors, with a confirmed list coming on March 15th. Entry is free, with a suggested donation of €3. More information here.

Vinitaly, 31st March-3rd April; 2nd-5th April

One of the most important dates in the calendar for wine lovers, this annual Verona-based fair draws producers and buyers from around the world for several days of talks, tastings, workshops and more.

A visitor tastes wine at a previous edition of the Vinitaly fair.

A visitor tastes wine at a previous edition of the Vinitaly fair. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP)

While Vinitaly itself is an event for industry professionals, its spin-off ‘Vinitaly and the City’, held in the days leading up to main fair, specifically caters to dilettante oenophiles. More information about that here.

Genoa ‘Rolli Days’, 28th April-1st May

Genoa’s UNESCO-protected late-Renaissance and Baroque palaces, known as the Palazzi dei Rolli, are opened to the public for just two weekends a year, and this is one of them.

These are the buildings that were included in official lists or ‘rolls’ of noble lodgings that were chosen by lot to host important figures passing through Genoa from the late 16th century onwards; this year 30 of the 42 historic residences will be made accessible.

Entry is for the most part free, via a guided tour. More information here.

Giro d’Italia, 6th-28th May

This year’s Giro d’Italia will start at the ‘Trabocchi Coast’ in Abruzzo and end in Rome, passing through cities, lakes and mountain ranges all over northern and central-southern Italy on the way.

If you’re in Naples on the 11th, Bergamo on the 21st, or Rome on the 28th, you’ll have the opportunity to see a leg of the race in person. More information here.

The pack of rides climb during the 116th edition of the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy), a 252,42 km cycling race from Bergamo to Como on October 8, 2022.

A pack of riders travels from Bergamo to Como. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP.

Venice Architecture Biennale, 20th May-26th Nov

Venice’s 18th International Architecture Exhibition, curated by the Ghanaian-Scottish architect and novelist Lesley Lokko, has ‘Laboratory of the Future’ as its theme.

There’s a particular focus on Africa this year, with over half of its 89 participants either from the continent or members of its diaspora. The exhibit will be split over six venues across the city, including the Giardini della Biennale gardens and the Arsenale.

More information here.

Turin Book Fair, 18th-22nd May

The Salone Internazionale del Libro Torino, Italy’s largest book fair, will be held as usual in the Lingotto Fiere exhibition space, taking Attraverso lo Specchio (‘Through the Looking Glass’), as its theme.

While open to book lovers as well as publishers and editors, this is primarily a commercial trade fair; if you’re looking for something on a smaller scale, the literary festivals Una Marina di Libri (‘A Shore of Books’) in Palermo and Taobuk in Taormina, Sicily, will both take place in June.

More information on the Turin Book Fair here.

A visitor views a book on May 9, 2019 at the Turin International Book Fair in Turin.

A visitor views a book on May 9, 2019 at the Turin International Book Fair in Turin. Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP.

Infiorata di Noto, 19th-23rd May

The Infiorata di Noto – literally, the ‘Flowering of Noto’, sees a main street of this Baroque Sicilian city decorated with a carpet of colourful blossoms forming elaborate imagery that stretch over 700 square metres. 

The event traditionally takes place over the third weekend in May, and this year’s is no different; according to the Infiorata’s website, the exhibit will be open to the public from the morning of the 20th. More information here.

Verona Opera Festival, 16th June-9th September

The Verona Opera Festival starts in late spring and runs to the end of the summer, taking advantage of the balmy temperatures to put on open-air performances in Verona’s majestic Arena amphitheatre.

2023 marks the festival’s 100th edition since it was first founded in 1913, making this year’s a particularly special programme. Tickets for operas including Aida, Carmen and Tosca are already on sale; more information here.

A harpist rehearses at the Verona Arena in 2020.

A harpist rehearses at the Verona Arena in 2020. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP.

Eight of Italy’s best book fairs and literary festivals in 2023

Italy has a wealth of cultural and literary events that take place each year; here are some of the best to catch in 2023 and beyond.

Published: 21 February 2023 17:27 CET
Updated: 26 February 2023 08:53 CET
Eight of Italy's best book fairs and literary festivals in 2023

If you’re a lover of books and culture, Italy is the place to be, with myriad cultural events, book fairs, and literary festivals held annually all over the country.

Most of these events require knowledge of Italian, though some feature at least a few talks in English.

There are dozens of festivals taking place up and down Italy this year. Here’s a small selection of just eight of the best fairs and festivals to attend in Italy in 2023 (and beyond).

NebbiaGialla Noir, Suzzara: 10th-12th February

This crime fiction festival takes place every February in the small town of Suzzura, outside Mantua.

Giallo is the colour yellow and also the Italian word for a detective or mystery novel (read more about the history behind that here) and nebbia is fog, so it’s a wordplay on yellow fog/fog of crime.

NebbiaGialla features author presentations and panels, creative writing workshops, and debates over aperitivi and dinners. It brands itself as small and family-like, in keeping with the small size of its host town.

You’ll notice this festival has already happened for 2023; but if crime is your thing, don’t fear, because there’s another crime-themed affair – Noir in Festival – scheduled to take place in Milan in December that covers books, films and TV shows.

Keep an eye out for next year’s NebbiaGialla festival here; find out more information about Noir in Festival here.

Testo Firenze, Florence: 24th-26th February

For those interested in book publishing, Testo Firenze offers a demystifying peek into this often inaccessible world.

The fair covers all the stages of the book publication process, from writing to illustrating, translating, publishing and selling, with guided tours around the fair stands and workshops on offer.

It’s held in the Stazione Leopolda events space, a former train station – picture more of a trade fair style environment than that of a cosy book fair.

More information here.

International Journalism Festival, Perugia: 19th-23rd April

As its name suggests, this is a journalism rather than literature-focused festival; but if that kind of thing is your jam, the IJF will tick all your boxes.

All the talks are free, and you don’t have to be a journalist to attend; simply rock up and take your seat in one of the many event spaces scattered throughout the town centre. There are talks in both English and Italian, and live translation is provided for the majority of them.

It doesn’t hurt that Perugia is a charming historic city with an idyllic hilltop location overlooking the green valleys of Umbria, and is particularly lovely in the spring.

More information here.

Turin International Book Fair, Turin: 18th-22nd May

Probably Italy’s most well-known international book fair (and certainly its largest), the Salone Internazionale del Libro Torino or Turin International Book Fair takes place every May, drawing several hundred thousand visitors to the Lingotto Fiere exhibition space.

Visitors view books on May 9, 2019 at the Turin International Book Fair in Turin.

Visitors view books on May 9, 2019 at the Turin International Book Fair in Turin. Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP.

This is another commercial trade fair, attended by all the major Italian publishers; this year’s theme is Attraverso lo Specchio or Through the Mirror, an homage to Lewis Carroll.

The full 2023 programme won’t be out until April, but we do know it will feature the Nobel Prize-winning Ukrainian-Belarusian journalist Svetlana Alexievich as well as the Olympic medalist Federica Pellegrini’s presentation of her new autobiography, Acqua Azzurra (Blue Water).

More information here.

Una Marina di Libri, Palermo: June, 2023 schedule TBC

Held by the Palermo waterfront, Una Marina di Libri is a four-day independent publishing festival filled with readings, book presentations, discussions, workshops, theatrical performances, music, and activities for young children.

The event gathers the roughly 15,000 people who attend in parks and buildings around the marina and is usually given a theme; last year’s was dedicated to Pasolini.

More information here.

Taobuk, Taormina: 15th-19th June

Taobuk is a literary and cultural festival that also brings science, technology and philosophy into play.

It takes place in Taormina, an ancient Sicilian town popular with tourists that you can expect to attract even more crowds this year after it was used as the setting for season 2 of the hit HBO show The White Lotus.

Joyce Carol Oates, Azar Nafizi and Annie Ernaux are some of the big names featured on this year’s website. The overarching theme for 2023 is truth: talks cover such lofty issues as The future of Europe and How we know what truth is, as well as touching on AI.

More information here.

Borgate dal Vivo, Valle di Susa: June to Sept, 2023 schedule TBC

This cultural and arts festival was founded in 2015 with the idea of connecting small Alpine towns and villages across the Valle di Susa in northwest Italy.

Stretching over 80km, the Valle di Susa is one of the largest sections of the Italian Alps, making this one of Italy’s most widely geographically dispersed festivals. Last year’s took place in towns across Piedmont and Liguria.

Borgate dal Vivo’s remit is as broad as its geographical coverage is vast, encompassing book readings, sketches and plays, music concerts, circus acts, and children’s story enactments. 

More information here.

Festivaletteratura, Mantua: Sept 6th-10th

Festivaletteratura is one of Italy’s longest-running and most celebrated literary festivals, going since 1997. Expect readings, guided tours, concerts and performances.

The festival is mostly in Italian, but there are some English-language talks and events; for example, last year’s had the Northern Irish novelist Jan Carson give a talk on the works of Agatha Christie.

It takes place in event spaces across Mantua’s historic centre, giving attendees the perfect opportunity to explore this UNESCO World Heritage site.

More information here.

For a more exhaustive list of events, check out Glicine Magazine’s calendar, which they promise to keep updated with more events as they’re confirmed.

