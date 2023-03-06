For members
DISCOVER ITALY
Nine of Italy’s best events to catch in spring 2023
Whether you're a fan of music, sports, literature, opera, history, wine, or all of the above, there's an event for everyone in Italy this spring. Here's our selection of some of the best.
Published: 6 March 2023 16:11 CET
The Giro d'Italia is just one of many events you can catch in Italy this spring. Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP.
DISCOVER ITALY
Eight of Italy’s best book fairs and literary festivals in 2023
Italy has a wealth of cultural and literary events that take place each year; here are some of the best to catch in 2023 and beyond.
Published: 21 February 2023 17:27 CET
Updated: 26 February 2023 08:53 CET
