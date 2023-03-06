Nine of Italy’s best events to catch in spring 2023

Dolomiti Ski Jazz, 3rd-12th March

Lovers of snow sports and jazz can indulge both passions at once at this music festival set high up in the ski resorts of the Val di Fiemme and Val di Fassa.

Ski refuge terraces, village piazzas, pubs and concert venues will become filled with the sounds of jazz, blues, funk and Latin music for the 10-day duration of the festival, with most performances free to attend.

More information here.

Visitors to the Dolomites will be able to enjoy music concerts on and off the slopes this March. Photo by JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT / AFP)

Giornate FAI di Primavera, 25th-26th March

FAI (Fondo Ambiente Italiano), Italy’s equivalent of the National Trust, is putting on its annual ‘Spring Days’ edition in March, with over 750 usually inaccessible or hard-to-visit historic sites opened up to the public for one weekend.

Villas, gardens, castles, museums, and archeological ruins are among the sites that will be opened to visitors, with a confirmed list coming on March 15th. Entry is free, with a suggested donation of €3. More information here.

Vinitaly, 31st March-3rd April; 2nd-5th April

One of the most important dates in the calendar for wine lovers, this annual Verona-based fair draws producers and buyers from around the world for several days of talks, tastings, workshops and more.

A visitor tastes wine at a previous edition of the Vinitaly fair. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP)

While Vinitaly itself is an event for industry professionals, its spin-off ‘Vinitaly and the City’, held in the days leading up to main fair, specifically caters to dilettante oenophiles. More information about that here.

Genoa ‘Rolli Days’, 28th April-1st May

Genoa’s UNESCO-protected late-Renaissance and Baroque palaces, known as the Palazzi dei Rolli, are opened to the public for just two weekends a year, and this is one of them.

These are the buildings that were included in official lists or ‘rolls’ of noble lodgings that were chosen by lot to host important figures passing through Genoa from the late 16th century onwards; this year 30 of the 42 historic residences will be made accessible.

Entry is for the most part free, via a guided tour. More information here.

Giro d’Italia, 6th-28th May

This year’s Giro d’Italia will start at the ‘Trabocchi Coast’ in Abruzzo and end in Rome, passing through cities, lakes and mountain ranges all over northern and central-southern Italy on the way.

If you’re in Naples on the 11th, Bergamo on the 21st, or Rome on the 28th, you’ll have the opportunity to see a leg of the race in person. More information here.

A pack of riders travels from Bergamo to Como. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP.

Venice Architecture Biennale, 20th May-26th Nov

Venice’s 18th International Architecture Exhibition, curated by the Ghanaian-Scottish architect and novelist Lesley Lokko, has ‘Laboratory of the Future’ as its theme.

There’s a particular focus on Africa this year, with over half of its 89 participants either from the continent or members of its diaspora. The exhibit will be split over six venues across the city, including the Giardini della Biennale gardens and the Arsenale.

More information here.

Turin Book Fair, 18th-22nd May

The Salone Internazionale del Libro Torino, Italy’s largest book fair, will be held as usual in the Lingotto Fiere exhibition space, taking Attraverso lo Specchio (‘Through the Looking Glass’), as its theme.

While open to book lovers as well as publishers and editors, this is primarily a commercial trade fair; if you’re looking for something on a smaller scale, the literary festivals Una Marina di Libri (‘A Shore of Books’) in Palermo and Taobuk in Taormina, Sicily, will both take place in June.

More information on the Turin Book Fair here.

A visitor views a book on May 9, 2019 at the Turin International Book Fair in Turin. Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP.

Infiorata di Noto, 19th-23rd May

The Infiorata di Noto – literally, the ‘Flowering of Noto’, sees a main street of this Baroque Sicilian city decorated with a carpet of colourful blossoms forming elaborate imagery that stretch over 700 square metres.

The event traditionally takes place over the third weekend in May, and this year’s is no different; according to the Infiorata’s website, the exhibit will be open to the public from the morning of the 20th. More information here.

Verona Opera Festival, 16th June-9th September

The Verona Opera Festival starts in late spring and runs to the end of the summer, taking advantage of the balmy temperatures to put on open-air performances in Verona’s majestic Arena amphitheatre.

2023 marks the festival’s 100th edition since it was first founded in 1913, making this year’s a particularly special programme. Tickets for operas including Aida, Carmen and Tosca are already on sale; more information here.