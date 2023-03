Monday

Special opening of Florence’s Accademia Gallery

The Accademia Gallery in Florence will offer the public an out-of-hours opening on Monday, March 6th, to celebrate the birthday of Italian painter and sculptor Michelangelo Buonarroti.

The doors of the gallery will be open from 7pm to 9pm on the day, with visitors being treated to new, exclusive displays and an exhibition titled ‘Riace bronzes: a journey through images’.

The event is reserved to members of the gallery’s Friends of David association, but registration is free of charge and can be completed online or directly at the venue’s entrance.

Tuesday

Italy to derail EU ban on diesel and petrol cars

Italy, along with Poland and Germany, is set to vote against a European Union-wide ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars from 2035 – a measure aimed at decarbonisation and fighting the climate crisis.

Italian government ministers said the ban was unrealistic as Italy is “behind” with the switch to electric vehicles now underway in many other EU countries.

The bill now looks unlikely to be approved by the European Council on Tuesday, March 7th, as this requires the support of 55 percent of member states (that’s 15 out of 27) representing at least 65 percent of the total EU population.

The bill is unlikely be made into law at this stage and should then return to the EU Parliament to undergo amendments.

Italy is expected to vote against the European plan to ban thermal engine cars by 2035. Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP

Wednesday

International Women’s Day

March 8th is International Women’s Day (or Festa della Donna in Italian) and, while it’s not an official national holiday in Italy, it’s still recognised in the form of small-scale celebrations, marches and demonstrations around the country.

You can also expect to see Italian florists work overtime on the day as, according to a uniquely Italian tradition, men will gift the women in their families with yellow mimosa flowers.

The mimose were chosen in 1946 as the symbol of the Festa della Donna because, in the words of late women’s rights activist Teresa Montagnani, “they were the flowers that partisans gave to female couriers” and were “reminiscent of the fight in the mountains”.

National public transport strike

Commuters can expect to face disruption to public transport in Italy’s major cities as well as some regional rail services on Wednesday, March 8th amid a nationwide 24-hour strike.

Unions say the 24-hour strike, which coincides with International Women’s Day, will affect transport, education, and waste collection services.

The industrial action is set to disrupt public transport networks in Rome, Milan and other Italian cities as well as regional services.

Rail companies Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord have confirmed some services will be affected, in some cases from the evening of Tuesday March 7th.

As always, the timing and impact of the strike will vary from city to city.

READ ALSO: Should you travel in Italy when there’s a strike on?

A nationwide transport strike may result in severe delays and/or cancellations on Wednesday, March 8th. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Staff from Milan’s local transport operator ATM will strike for the full 24 hours. However, minimum services should be guaranteed between 3pm and 6pm, whereas metro lines might run until 6pm.

In Rome, staff from transport companies Atac, Roma Tpl, Cotral, and Astral will all take part in the strike, but services deemed “essential” will be guaranteed to run until 8.30am and from 5pm to 8pm.

Besides the transport sector, the strike may also affect waste collection and street cleaning as well as cleaning and catering services at schools, kindergartens and hospitals.

Unions say the strike is in protest against violence against women and the wage gap, and in support of womens’ rights generally.

Friday

Gondola concert in Milan

After the success of last year’s edition, ConcertInGondola, a series of free public concerts will again be performed aboard a traditional Venetian gondola in Milan.

Every Friday at 8.30pm, a local band will bring live music to the Darsena, the city’s former river port, as their gondola is gently propelled across the water by experienced gondolier Umberto Pagotti.

Weekend

Tipicità food festival in Fermo, Marche

One of Italy’s most popular food festivals, Tipicità (specialities) will return to Fermo in the central Marche region on Saturday, March 12th.

The event will once again be a chance for food lovers to sample some of the best regional products, from truffles to olive oil to red wine.

The festival, which is expected to feature over 130 food producers this year, will take place at the Fermo Forum.

The full events programme is available here. Tickets to the festival are eight euros and can be bought here.