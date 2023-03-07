For members
Reader question: What time do people eat dinner in Italy?
If you're planning to book a restaurant or want to invite your Italian friends or neighbours over for dinner, here's a look at what time the evening meal is normally eaten in different parts of the country.
Published: 7 March 2023 09:47 CET
Trips to Italy are often marked by leisurely outdoor evening meals, but what time do Italian families usually eat? Photo by Sten Ritterfeld on Unsplash
Three meals a day on schedule: Why do Italians have such fixed eating habits?
Light lunches and skipped meals? Not in Italy. Silvia Marchetti explains why mealtimes are set and involve multiple courses, even on a busy weekday or in the scorching summer heat.
Published: 2 March 2023 17:23 CET
