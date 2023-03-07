Read news from:
Reader question: What time do people eat dinner in Italy?

If you're planning to book a restaurant or want to invite your Italian friends or neighbours over for dinner, here's a look at what time the evening meal is normally eaten in different parts of the country.

Published: 7 March 2023 09:47 CET
Trips to Italy are often marked by leisurely outdoor evening meals, but what time do Italian families usually eat? Photo by Sten Ritterfeld on Unsplash

If you’ve spent summer holidays in Italy you no doubt have memories of relaxed evenings spent eating and drinking all’aperto on restaurant terraces. Particularly if you’ve visited the south and islands, you’ll have seen that Italian families often arrive to begin their meals long after people from, for example, the US or Scandinavian countries have finished eating.

While this gives the impression that Italian habits are similar to those in Spain, with its famously late dinners, the time people have their evening meal in Italy depends on which part of the country they’re from, and often on the time of year.

Obviously every family will have varying habits, but as a general rule mealtimes are fixed in Italy – and this is especially important to know if you plan to eat at a restaurant.

To give you an idea of what to expect, here are some basic guidelines.

Dinnertime in Italy

Mealtimes in Italy are dictated by restaurant opening hours, and generally the evening meal period starts from around 8pm. That’s when the tables are ready and the kitchen is open, and restaurants in most towns and cities won’t accept bookings before 8pm or even 8.30pm – although tourist resorts often have more places that are open all day.

If you’re from a country where restaurants stop taking orders and close the kitchen at around 10pm, things are a lot more relaxed here with most open until at least 11pm or midnight, depending on how busy they are. 

In smaller towns, you may find that restaurants don’t open every night – shutting on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday is common – and some shut their doors earlier in the colder months. 

In the summer, most restaurants stay open late and it’s not unusual for people to arrive for dinner closer to 9 or 10pm and for customers young and old to linger on terraces until past 1am.

If you’re eating at an Italian home, the evening meal in Italy is considered a family affair – around a table, lots of chatter, and an all-round convivial experience that rolls along merrily for an hour or so. Food is often lighter than at lunch, but still plentiful.

Mealtimes are set in Italy and this is reflected in restaurant opening hours. Photo by Stefano Vigorelli on Unsplash</a

This meal usually starts at around 8pm, when the evening news begins. If you consider it poor form to have the television blaring out during mealtimes, you may have to adjust to the fact that many families in TV-obsessed Italy find it perfectly normal to watch, discuss and argue about the news while eating at the table and even time their meals around it.

In those households where mealtimes don’t revolve around the TV schedule, dinner may begin slightly earlier in the north at around 7.30pm, and as late as 9pm in the south.

This map offers an idea of how this compares to typical evening mealtimes in other countries around Europe:

Of course, there are no rules about the timing of evening meals, beyond having to wait for the restaurants to open if you want to eat out, so the above map should be taken as a rough guide only.

What about lunchtime?

If you’re looking for an early or late lunch in Italy you may be out of luck. Lunchtime is between roughly 12.30 and 2.30 pm – that’s when restaurants operate their lunchtime service, so that’s when it’s time to eat. Casual places open slightly earlier or later, but if you arrive at 12 you may well find a restaurant won’t be ready to serve you for another half an hour. 

If you want to eat outside of these core eating times you’ll need to find a restaurant that offers ‘service non-stop‘: these are quite common in tourist areas and big cities, but generally don’t serve the best food. While Italians tend to balk at the idea of eating lunch on the run, if you don’t mind something smaller your options include panino trucks or the local bakery, and some daytime fast food options can be very good in Italy: think fried arancini in Sicily or pizza al taglio in Rome.

If an Italian family invites you over for lunch, it’s always wise to double-check what time lunch actually is, because this is one Italian occasion you do not want to be late for. As a general rule, people eat at around 1-1.30pm in the north and will find eating after 2pm a little odd. In the south, 2pm is considered a perfectly normal time to start eating. Again, this really depends on the family, but they will likely eat at the same time every day.

At Italian offices meanwhile, colleagues often tend to eat lunch together at an agreed time rather than staggering their lunch breaks or simply opening up a packed lunch whenever they get hungry. In some workplaces, employees will have basic kitchen facilities used to cook shared meals. If this sounds time-consuming, remember that working through or cutting short your lunch break is not seen as remotely normal in Italy, and Italians simply do not eat at their desks – ‘al desko’ is not a thing here and frankly, life is better for it.

Sunday lunch meanwhile can be very special, and abundant to a fault. Sunday is famously family day in Italy. In some – less touristy – parts of the country, most shops don’t open at all (with the important exception of the bar-pasticceria where you can get your morning coffee and also buy a dessert to bring to your family meal). 

This meal usually involves at least five courses – antipasti, primo, secondo, frutti, e dolce (starters, first course, second course, fruit, and dessert) accompanied by various contorni (side dishes) and followed by coffee and digestivo. Wine will no doubt be involved, as it’s seen as almost essential to the enjoyment of food, almost like a condiment. Salad may be served following the main course, too – it’s considered something of a palate cleanser.

All of this can easily last two or three hours, and may stretch out even longer if you’re in, say, the rural south.

Restaurants are open on Sundays from around 12.30 to 3pm if you prefer to eat out – and you’ll find that many Italian families do, making traditional restaurants lively, noisy places to be.

Your Italian neighbours may be a little surprised if you tell them you eat lunch at 12 noon and dinner at 6pm, but it’s a personal thing. And if you live here you’re likely to find that your mealtimes shift to fit in with your increasingly Italian way of life.

Three meals a day on schedule: Why do Italians have such fixed eating habits?

Light lunches and skipped meals? Not in Italy. Silvia Marchetti explains why mealtimes are set and involve multiple courses, even on a busy weekday or in the scorching summer heat.

Published: 2 March 2023 17:23 CET
Foreign visitors are often struck by Italians’ regimented eating schedules. We’re no panino-on-the-go people, unless we’re on a diet or catching a plane. We like to sit down at the table and enjoy three meals a day with at least two courses, even during the working week.

Mettere i piedi sotto al tavolo (to put one’s feet under the table) is sacrosanct, particularly at lunchtime.

Timings vary from region to region, with northerners more akin to foreign habits, lunching early at around 12.30pm and having dinner at 7-7.30 pm. In the south people often have lunch as late as 2.30pm and dinner at 9pm.

Generally speaking many families across Italy have a fixed lunch time at 1.30pm and dinner at 8pm, when state TV launches the evening news.

Dinner is often the only communal meal in the week: after a day’s work people get together for quality time and it can be a problem if all members of the family are not there.

This die-hard dinner habit traces back to when extended families (be it aristocrats, the bourgeois or farmers) lived under the same roof and gathered at supper. For the poor it was the only meal they could afford, about all they had to eat.

In Italy lunch is never skipped, especially Sunday lunch which is a ritual involving nonni, toddlers, pets and fidanzati (lovers).

While dinner is sacred, breakfast is the smallest meal of all. We don’t indulge in the continental-style buffets loved in some countries, and there’s no bacon or eggs.

An espresso or cappuccino with some biscuits, a slice of jam crostata or a quick cornetto at the bar will suffice (there are people however who eat pizza stuffed with mortadella in Rome). And breakfast timing is very flexible, depending on when you start work. 

Breakfast is the only meal that might be eaten on the go in Italy – and even then, there’s time to visit your local bar. Photo by Bertrand Borie on Unsplash

Eating is Italians’ favourite activity. The culinary selection is so wide that ‘non c’è che l’imbarazzo della scelta’ (choosing is embarrassing), and there’s always a major temptation and excuse to eat. 

The idea of eating as a key convivial moment hails back to the Ancient Romans who had three meals a day (well, at least the rich ones) and were constantly munching on fruits and bread in between.

Eating well, and abundantly, is like a drug that relaxes both mind and body. Italians have a proverb: ‘anche un prete a tavola ha preso moglie’ (even a priest found a wife at the table), meaning that with a belly full of food and wine anything is possible, even a miracle.

The obsession with three proper meals per day is mainly down to social changes. Up until the early 1900s, all many families had was one meal per day, especially in the poorer rural areas. They’d sit together and share one single platter of rice or pasta, perhaps a sardine or sausage. With the post-war economic boom more food was made available to families, so having three meals a day and making these as rich as possible became a status symbol.

There’s also a psychological side. People I know get sad if they happen to skip a meal. But having to have a substantial lunch no matter the outside temperature, even if it’s a scorching hot August day, is a rule which I personally dislike. I never skip a meal but keep them light. 

Even for picnics and beach lunches, Italians stuff the car with cooked pasta, insalata di riso, sausages and omelettes and all sorts of cheeses and cold cuts.

Big Italian families devouring platefuls of Amatriciana pasta and fried cotolette under a wide tent-like beach umbrella, sweating and panting, and then collapsing into a deep slumber, is a regular scene across Italy, from Liguria to Sicily.

Families eat lasagne or cold pasta out of huge aluminium containers with forks and spoons, followed by hot coffee and digestive liqueurs. Some even bring a tiny barbecue for the steaks and pancetta, so beaches are pervaded by a nasty smell of smoke mixed with sweat and suntan lotion.

While this may seem like a crazy fuss to many outsiders, to Italians their eating rituals are a deadly serious matter. 

I remember one hot July day going on a boat trip with friends to the Pontine islands off Rome’s coast. The sea was rough, but the owners insisted on cooking antipasto with squid, carbonara, fritto di pesce, smashed potatoes and a huge ricotta-filled cassata cake. 

They were Neapolitans so you can’t really say ‘no thank you’, they’d have it no other way and were offended when I attempted to turn down one dish. I felt sick and almost threw up, it was scorching hot, I could hardly breathe and the food literally leavened in my stomach. I would have killed to have just a slice of melon and some crackers.

It might sound a bit of a cliché but the focus on three meals a day is an identity trait, part of the typical Italian character, just as much as cool clothes and flashy cars.

