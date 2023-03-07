For members
TOURISM
The tourism restrictions Italy is planning this summer
With Italy's tourist numbers set to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, some towns are bringing in measures to limit the impact of overtourism.
Published: 7 March 2023 14:52 CET
Tourists walks to the Spiaggia Dei Conigli beach in the southern Italian Pelagie Island of Lampedusa. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
MILAN
Seven things to do in Milan on a rainy day
Weather in Milan isn’t always balmy, but that shouldn’t stop you from making the most of the city. Here are seven things to do in the northern capital when it’s raining.
Published: 2 March 2023 15:36 CET
Updated: 5 March 2023 12:16 CET
