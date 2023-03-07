Read news from:
The tourism restrictions Italy is planning this summer

With Italy's tourist numbers set to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, some towns are bringing in measures to limit the impact of overtourism.

Published: 7 March 2023 14:52 CET
Tourists walks to the Spiaggia Dei Conigli beach in the southern Italian Pelagie Island of Lampedusa. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

The numbers of foreign visitors coming to Italy doubled in 2022 compared to 2021, according to data from Bankitalia, raising hopes that 2023 could see a return to pre-pandemic numbers

But for smaller town and villages on the tourist track, the sudden influx of visitors during the high season can feel overwhelming – and some places are taking steps to prevent the situation from getting out of hand.

In 2020, the town of Vietri sul Mare on the Amalfi Coast made headlines by announcing that it was introducing driving licence-based traffic restrictions on the busy stretch of road leading to Positano.

Now the small Sicilian island of Lampedusa is planning to follow suit; this time taking things one step further by banning tourist vehicles altogether.

Mayor Filippo Mannino told reporters he had sought approval from the government to ban cars and scooters belonging to vacationers over a 40-day period during the peak holiday season.

“There are about 6,700 residents and last year we had over 200,000 arrivals,” Mannino said.

“We have therefore prepared measures to manage the numbers, now we’re waiting for the go-ahead from the ministry.”

This kind of initiative is far from new for Italy: other popular tourist destinations have long had similar measures in place.

Procida, a densely populated island off the coast of Naples that has 10,000 residents crammed onto its four-kilometre surface area, has in recent years tightened its ban on holidaymakers’ vehicles.

“It is the only initiative that works,” Mayor Dino Ambrosino told the Il Messaggero newspaper.

“We are the most densely populated island in Europe, and transport is a problem for us. We typically see 600,000 arrivals of people who come even just to take a walk.”

Procida, off the coast of Naples, is one of Europe's most densely populated islands.
Procida, off the coast of Naples, is one of Europe’s most densely populated islands. Photo by Charles Devaux on Unsplash

The island of Giglio on the coast of Tuscany sees its population balloon from 1,400 permanent inhabitants to 10,000 people a day over the summer, according to Mayor Sergio Ortelli.

To keep the roads moving, visitors who arrive during August can only bring a car if they stay for more than four days. Ortelli says that this year he also plans to start charging tourists an entry fee of three euros in the summer and two euros in winter.

Sardinia, with its Caribbean-style beaches that draw visitors from all over the world, has strict rules in place to limit the environmental impact from overtourism.

The famous La Pelosa beach in Stintino requires advance booking with paid entry in the summer, and straw mats are compulsory if you want to put down your beach towel in order to avoid carrying away sand.

Baunei, on the island’s eastern shores, also has an app-based booking system to limit access to some of its smaller coves to 250 entries per day, with a six-euro access fee.

It’s not just seaside towns and beaches that have felt the need to introduce such restrictions.

Last summer, local authorities in the Dolomites introduced a pilot project to limit traffic to Lago di Braies via a licence plate recognition system that automatically grants entry to vehicles that have pre-purchased access online, and diverts those those that haven’t.

“Compared to the previous year, we managed to reduce overall individual motorised traffic by 24.6 percent,” transport councillor Daniel Alfreider told reporters.

The project proved so successful, says local news site Il Dolomiti, that the provincial transport authority is now considering expanding it to other heavily trafficked roads in the area.

The Dolomites mountain range, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are popular summer tourist destination.

The Dolomites mountain range, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are popular summer tourist destination. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP.

A couple of hours away from Lago di Braies, the northern city of Bolzano recently introduced a ceiling on holiday apartments; not so much to address overcrowding as to prevent residents from getting squeezed out by a lack of long-term rentals.

“We want to put the brakes on the expansion of these types of rentals that in the last few years have literally exploded, and make it so that accommodation goes to the local population,” councillor Arnold Schuler told the Corriere dell’Alto Adige newspaper last September.

The highest-profile Italian city planning to implement tourist restrictions is undoubtedly Venice, which first announced in late 2018 that it was planning to introduce an entry fee of between three and ten euros per day for day-trippers.

After a series of delays, the system was finally due to start in January 2023; but political in-fighting and disagreements over how the rules should be implemented have led to further hold-ups, and it’s not currently clear when the fee could be introduced.

In Florence, a softer tactic has been trialled: the Uffizi Diffusi or ‘Scattered Uffizi’ project redistributes famous artworks normally housed in the city’s famous Uffizi gallery to other museums in smaller Tuscan towns and cities, encouraging sightseers to venture off the tourist trail.

While Uffizi director Eike Schmidt places less emphasis on steering tourists away from central Florence than on encouraging them to visit other overlooked towns and villages in the region, he acknowledges that the benefits work both ways.

“In the next decade, but also before then, we can transform tourism in Tuscany into a key to growth that does not aim to return to the pre-pandemic situation, because it had so many problems,” Schmidt told reporters at an event in February.

Instead, he said, the aim is “to transform it into something more sustainable, healthy, and culturally profound, and to make all Tuscans participate in the positive economic effects of tourism.”

Seven things to do in Milan on a rainy day

Weather in Milan isn’t always balmy, but that shouldn’t stop you from making the most of the city. Here are seven things to do in the northern capital when it’s raining.

Published: 2 March 2023 15:36 CET
Updated: 5 March 2023 12:16 CET
With its vast cultural and artistic heritage, world-famous fashion scene and bustling nightlife, Milan is one of the most popular Italian cities among foreign visitors. It’s also home to as many as 288,000 foreign nationals.

But weather in the northern metropolis isn’t always as favourable as in other cities across the boot, especially in spring, which is the rainiest time of the year sotto la Madonnina

So, whether you’re a resident or are just visiting, here are seven things to do in Milan in the event of inclement weather. 

Lose yourself inside a local museum

Milan has no shortage of fascinating museums and visiting one might just be the best antidote to a rainy afternoon. 

From the Pinacoteca di Brera to the Museo del Novecento to the Prada Foundation, the city is home to some of the greatest collections of both Italian and foreign art in the world. 

A painting in Milan's Pinacoteca di Brera

Milan has museums for all tastes and preferences. Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP

But don’t worry if art isn’t exactly your cup of tea as the northern capital offers plenty of alternatives. 

The Natural History Museum, the Archaeological Museum, the National Museum of Science and Technology, and the Alfa Romeo Museum are all top-notch options that won’t make you regret spending some time indoors.

Museum tickets in Milan are fairly affordable, with prices generally hovering between five and 15 euros. And access to some local museums is sometimes free of charge due to regional or national initiatives. 

For instance, access to the Pinacoteca di Brera is free on every first Sunday of the month as part of the national Domenica al Museo (Museum Sundays) scheme.

Eat at Mercato Centrale

Milan’s Mercato Centrale (Central Market) is somewhat of a heaven on earth for food lovers. 

It features 32 shops spread over two floors offering everything from classic Italian dishes to foreign cuisine staples to fusion creations. 

No matter what type of food you choose, the overall experience will be a quick fix to your bad weather blues. 

We recommend Bambi’s panino al lampredotto (tripe sandwich), Agie’s ravioli and Sessa’s sfogliatella (shell-shaped pastry with ricotta filling).

Relax inside a caffè letterario

Reading a book while sipping on a hot beverage is an experience that has very few equals, especially so when raindrops are gently pattering against the windows.

Very conveniently, Milan has plenty of literary cafes that will allow you to do just that in the event of unfavourable weather conditions. 

Literary cafe

Milan has plenty of literary cafes that can make for safe havens on rainy days. Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP

Gogol & Company, Verso, Lapsus Caffè and LibrOsteria are all household names, but there are dozens of lesser-known cafès scattered across the city that are just waiting to be explored. 

Shop at a concept store 

Concept stores – shops that sell carefully curated selections of items connected by a common theme – abound in Milan and, if you’re a fan of shopping, they’re definitely worth a visit.

10 Corso Como, The Cloister and L’Arabesque are the most popular stores in town and their collections, which masterfully combine fashion, design, culture and art, are all guaranteed to give you a unique shopping experience.

Once again though, there are many hidden gems sprinkled across Milan’s urban area and you’re strongly advised to do some research to find the stores that may be best suited to your preferences.

Catch a movie

Milan is the most international city in Italy, with foreign nationals making up nearly 19 percent of residents.

That’s part of the reason why watching English-language movies in the northern city is a much easier task than it is anywhere else in the country. 

Numbered cinema seats in Italy

Finding non-dubbed movies in Milan is a much easier task than it is elsewhere in the country. Photo by Kilyan Sockalingum on Unsplash

A number of local cinemas regularly show films in their original language. You can find out how to best spot non-dubbed screenings HERE

Milan is also home to several prestigious film festivals every year and films are generally shown in their original language during such events.  

Play padel

If you’re a fitness enthusiast and you’re looking to work up a sweat while the rain pours outside, playing some padel might just be the right fit for you. 

Padel is a racket sport which is in many ways similar to tennis, with the main difference being that a padel court is enclosed by walls and balls can be played off them. 

Though you might not think much of it based on the above description, padel is a lot of fun and it doesn’t require exceptional technical skills, which makes it largely accessible to beginners.

Milan is by and large northern Italy’s padel capital, with an ever-growing number of residents playing the sport at an amateur level (weekend padel matches are somewhat of a solidified tradition in the city). 

The best way to book a court is through the Playtomic app.

Steam room in a hotel

Milan has no shortage of spas and wellness centres allowing you to get away from the stress of daily life. Photo by Huum Sauna on Unsplash

Wind down at a local spa

Milan residents have a reputation for being a bit short-fused, which might be the reason why the city has so much to offer when it comes to spas and wellness centres. 

From hotel facilities like the Armani spa or the Shiseido spa to day spas such as QC Termemilano near Porta Romana, you’ll find no shortage of venues giving you a chance to get away from the stress of daily life. 

Turkish steam baths are also popular in Milan, and many people say the city has the best in the country. You’ll just have to test out that claim for yourself.

Do you have any tips for enjoying Milan on a rainy day? Please share your recommendations with us in the comments section below.

