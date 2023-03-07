Two pilots killed in military plane crash near Rome

The two pilots were on board U-208 training aircraft and were participating in a training mission according to a statement from Italy’s air force, the Aeronautica Militare.
The cause of the collision was not immediately known.
Four aircraft were flying in formation when two of the planes collided, witnesses told local media.
One of the aircraft crashed to the ground at the Guidonia air base and the other hit a car parked on a street in the Colfiorito area, Italian news agency Ansa reported.
#Incidente aereo: oggi vicino Guidonia (RM) 2 U-208 del 60° Stormo sono precipitati durante una missione addestrativa.
Per cause ancora non note sarebbero entrati in collisione precipitando.
I 2 piloti purtroppo sono deceduti nell'impatto.
Non ci sarebbero altre persone coinvolte pic.twitter.com/oyIYhUh3Qg
— Aeronautica Militare (@ItalianAirForce) March 7, 2023
“We are devastated to hear about the deaths of two Air Force pilots during a training accident near Guidonia,” Meloni said.
The prime minister sent her condolences to the families of the pilots and to members of the Air Force.
The U-208 is a lightweight, single-engine aircraft that can carry up to four passengers, plus the pilot, and has a top speed of 285 km/h (177 mph).
Member comments