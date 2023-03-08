For members
PROPERTY
IN MAPS: How Italy’s property prices vary by region
If you’re in the market for an affordable Italian home, how far your budget will stretch depends on which part of the country you’re moving to and whether you plan to buy or rent. Here’s how regional prices compare.
Published: 8 March 2023 17:25 CET
Italy's house prices vary significiantly by region, city, and property type. Photo by Maksim Shutov on Unsplash
ECONOMY
‘Superbonus effect’ sends Italy’s budget deficit soaring
Italy’s national budget deficit for the past three years was revised up significantly on Wednesday to take into account the €110bn cost of government building ‘bonuses’ introduced amid the pandemic.
Published: 1 March 2023 15:09 CET
