PROPERTY

IN MAPS: How Italy’s property prices vary by region

If you’re in the market for an affordable Italian home, how far your budget will stretch depends on which part of the country you’re moving to and whether you plan to buy or rent. Here’s how regional prices compare.

Published: 8 March 2023 17:25 CET
Italy's house prices vary significiantly by region, city, and property type. Photo by Maksim Shutov on Unsplash

Italian property prices have remained relatively stable in recent years compared to the steep rises seen in many countries, but that’s not to say they’re always cheap. Where exactly in the country you want to move to and the type of property you’re looking for will dictate whether or not you’re able to snap up a reasonable offer.

This map using data compiled by Italian property search portal Immobiliare.it shows how average listed prices per square metre compare across Italy’s regions.

Image: Immobiliare.it

The highest prices were recorded in Trentino Alto Adige, at €3,151 per square metre, and the cheapest place to buy was Calabria, with an average price of €922 per square meter.

Average prices are generally pushed up by just one or two hotspots, Immobiliare.it data shows: for example in the region of Tuscany, central Florence and the sought-after Fonti dei Marmi coastal resort command some of the highest prices per square metre in Italy, but in most other parts of the region you can find plenty of more reasonably-priced homes.

Milan, in Lombardy, is famously an expensive place to live, however this region ranks as slightly more affordable for buyers than the nearby northern autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Valle d’Aosta – though Lombardy is ranked top in terms of rental prices.

Average property rental prices by region. Image: Immobiliare.it

In Sardinia, there are extreme contrasts in purchase prices – between the luxury properties in coastal resorts and crumbling homes in inland villages – but overall, costs tend to be above average in the more easily inhabitable areas. 

Italy’s north-south divide is evident in any comparison of nationwide property prices, and while southern Italy is famous for cheap homes, within these regions you’ll find certain cities or tourist hotspots where prices far exceed the average. For example, prices in Bari, the regional capital of south-eastern Puglia, are among the highest in the country as well as the fastest-rising.

Property market experts have cautiously predicted price rises in some areas in he coming months – but any increases are expected to be modest.

Factors putting the brakes on growth include the soaring cost of living eroding households’ purchasing power, rising mortgage interest rates, and the high cost of building materials.

Mortgages are also expected to become more difficult to obtain in 2023, meaning fewer people able to purchase.

As a result, Italian property prices overall are not expected to undergo any significant changes this year.

ECONOMY

‘Superbonus effect’ sends Italy’s budget deficit soaring

Italy’s national budget deficit for the past three years was revised up significantly on Wednesday to take into account the €110bn cost of government building ‘bonuses’ introduced amid the pandemic.

Published: 1 March 2023 15:09 CET
Italy’s deficit-to-GDP ratio came in at 8 percent for 2022, significantly higher than the 5.6 percent the government had previously predicted, with state-funded subsidies for home renovations cited as a major factor.

The revised figures issued on March 1st came as a result of a directive issued last month by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics office, requiring tax credits to be accounted for in state budgets when they are issued, and no longer once they have a real impact on tax revenues.

READ ALSO: Has Italy’s superbonus been scrapped?

The increase was dubbed the “superbonus effect” by Italian media as the figure now includes credits issued under the so-called superbonus scheme, introduced by a previous government in 2020, which Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni last month said were “out of control”.

On February 17th the Italian government abruptly changed the rules and stopped issuing tax credits to fund the bonuses in a sudden move which news reports later attributed to Eurostat’s announcement of the accounting change.

This change all but ended claims for the state-funded ‘superbonus’ as well as other bonuses which relied on the use of tax credits.

Under the wildly popular scheme, the state reimbursed up to 110 percent of the cost of some types of home renovations, with the subsidy delivered via tax credits or as a future tax deduction.

READ ALSO: ‘Out of control’: Why has Italy curbed its building superbonus?

A building site in Rome’s Corviale-Portuense district on February 21st. – Italy’s building superbonus has led to fraud and spiralling costs, the government said after it curbed the scheme on February 17th. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

The superbonus was introduced to boost the construction sector and the wider Italian economy amid the pandemic-induced crisis – but its overwhelming popularity has caused a builder shortage as well as a much higher than anticipated cost to the state.

Italy’s construction bonuses have cost 110 billion, equal to about six percent of GDP.

The government had budgeted for a total cost of €72.3 billion – creating a hole of 37.7 billion.

Meloni’s government had already cut the maximum superbonus subsidy from 110 percent to 90 percent last year.

The new restrictions mean the bonuses should have a “limited” impact on the deficit in 2023, AFP reported, citing an unnamed government source.

The deficit should also benefit from better-than-expected economic growth this year, the source said.

READ ALSO: Italy’s building firms warn of bankruptcy risk after superbonus changes

The government has said it is working to find a solution to financial problems for the construction sector caused by the sudden withdrawal of tax credits.

A lack of liquidity means tens of thousands of construction businesses are now in danger of going bankrupt, industry representatives said, and many building projects risk grinding to a halt.

Builders’ association ANCE said in a statement on Tuesday there was “strong concern about the explosive situation that has arisen” after the rule change.

It said there was now a funding gap of “some 19 billion euros” which is endangering “some 115,000 home renovation sites throughout Italy, more than 32,000 companies and 170,000 workers, which would double if we consider associated industries.”

