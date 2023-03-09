Italy’s Umbria region rocked by strong 4.4 earthquake

The earthquake hit at 4.05pm local time and reached a magnitude of 4.4, with the epicentre five kilometres east of Umbertide in the province of Perugia, according to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology.

Residents rushed out into the streets after the quake, Umbertide mayor Luca Carizia told Italian news agency Ansa.

There were no reports of injury or serious damage to property.

🔴 #Terremoto #Umbertide, elicottero #vigilidelfuoco in ricognizione non evidenzia criticità individuabili dall’alto. Prosegue verifica delle squadre inviate sul territorio [#9marzo 17:00] pic.twitter.com/nQbP5f43XO — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) March 9, 2023

Emergency services were carrying out checks on public buildings in the area, and the fire service that some minor damage to buildings had been detected.

“No critical issues” were visible from above in checks carried out by helicopter, the fire brigade said.