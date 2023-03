Strikes, especially those affecting the transport sector, are a fairly regular occurrence in Italy’s spring months.

This year will be no exception as Italian unions have already called a number of demonstrations affecting rail, airline or public transport services around the country.

But not all walkouts are expected to cause the same amount of disruption to travellers.

Here are the planned strikes that are most likely to cause significant delays and/or cancellations in the coming weeks and months.

Public transport

March 13th: Staff at Umbria TPL e Mobilità, the main public transport operator in Italy’s central Umbria region, will take part in a 24-hour strike on Monday, March 13th.

The level of disruption caused by the demonstration will vary from city to city, as will minimum services and their times.

Public transport staff in Umbria will take part in a 24-hour strike on Monday, March 13th. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

The regular operation of the Perugia Airlink, which connects Perugia and Assisi to the San Francesco D’Assisi airport, may also be affected by the strike.

The March 13th demonstration was called by unions Filt Cgil and Faisa Cisal in protest against the upcoming privatisation of Umbria TPL.

March 31st: Staff from Milan’s main public transport operator, ATM, will take part in a 24-hour strike on Friday, March 31st.

The strike will impact metro lines as well as surface services.

There are currently no details as to whether or not ATM will guarantee minimum services during the day.

Rail strikes

March 19th: Staff from Lombardy’s Trenord will strike from 3pm on Sunday, March 19th to 2am on Monday, March 20th.

The demonstration may significantly impact rail services in Lombardy as well as in Veneto and Piedmont.

Airline strikes

March 17th: Airport handling and security staff and aircraft maintenance workers around the country will take part in a nationwide strike on Friday, March 17th.

The times and overall impact of the demonstration will vary from region to region, or, in some cases, from airport to airport.

Security staff at Milan’s Linate airport will strike for 24 hours on Friday, March 17th. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Security staff at Milan’s Linate airport will strike for 24 hours, whereas aircraft maintenance staff at Rome’s Fiumicino will strike from 1pm to 5pm.

April 2nd: ENAV air traffic operators from all around the country will strike from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, April 2nd.

Further information about the potential impact of the demonstration will be made available closer to the date on ENAV’s own website.

There currently are no planned strikes beyond Tuesday, April 4th, but The Local will update this article should further demonstrations be announced.

Note that most strikes in Italy are planned well in advance of the actual strike date, but last-minute walk-outs or unannounced demonstrations cannot be completely ruled out.