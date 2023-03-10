For members
TRAVEL: How to visit Rome’s Vatican Museums
Planning a visit to the Vatican Museums? Here’s the most essential informaton you’ll need about tickets, when to go, what to wear and how to get there.
Published: 10 March 2023 11:15 CET
The 'Sphere within a sphere' by italian artist Arnaldo Pomodoro in the Vatican Museum grounds. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
The tourism restrictions Italy is planning this summer
With Italy's tourist numbers set to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, some towns are bringing in measures to limit the impact of overtourism.
Published: 7 March 2023 14:52 CET
