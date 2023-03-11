Read news from:
Over 1,000 migrants brought to safety at Italian ports: coastguard

More than 1,000 migrants were brought to safety at two Italian ports after the overcrowded boats they were on encountered problems in the Mediterranean, the coastguard said Saturday.

Published: 11 March 2023 15:37 CET
Italian coastguard officers standing near a body recovered after a migrant boat shipwreck February 27, 2023 near the Le Castella beach in Isola di Capo Rizzuto, south of Crotone. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP)

The rescues came the same day as a body was discovered of the 74th victim of the deadly shipwreck nearly two weeks ago — that of a female child between five and six years of age, according to news agency AGI.

The February 26th shipwreck, which occurred just off the shore of Calabria, has drawn sharp criticism of the right-wing government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for its failure to intervene timely to save the boat.

The coastguard said Saturday it was wrapping up a large rescue operation that began Friday after three boats were spotted drifting off Italy’s coasts.

One was south of the Calabrian city of Crotone and two further south off Roccella Ionica.

Coastguard videos showed a large fishing boat pitching violently back and forth in nightime rough seas with dozens of people visible on the deck. Other images showed inflatable rescue boats approaching another fishing vessel
packed with people. Those 487 migrants onboard the first boat were safely brought to the port of Crotone at about 3:00 am Saturday morning, the coastguard said.

Another rescue operation in which 500 migrants were brought to safety aboard a coastguard ship was wrapping up, it said. News agency ANSA had earlier reported that the ship had docked at the port of Reggio Calabria.

A third boat carrying 379 people was rescued by two coastguard patrol boats and the migrants transferred to a Navy ship headed to the Sicilian port of Augusta, it said.

Italy’s defence ministry said it had begun to air transfers of migrants away from the crowded migrant centre on the island of Lampedusa, which it said was now over capacity.

The recent shipwreck has put the government on the defensive. On Thursday, Meloni held a cabinet meeting at Cutro, near the disaster site, and announced a new decree that included stiffer prison sentences for human traffickers, but no new measures to help save lives.

Her far-right Brothers of Italy party, which won elections last year, had promised to curb arrivals, but Italy has recently seen a sharp rise in the number of migrants attempting to reach its shores via the dangerous Mediterranean crossing.

The interior ministry says more than 17,500 people have arrived by sea so far this year — almost three times the number for the same period last year.

Italy’s coastguard races to rescue 1,300 migrants in the Mediterranean

Italian coastguard authorities were rushing to save some 1,300 migrants in the Central Mediterranean on Friday, just two weeks after a deadly shipwreck killed more than 70 people.

Published: 10 March 2023 18:11 CET
Photographs released by the coastguard showed three overcrowded boats heading towards the southern region of Calabria.

The massive rescue operation came as Italy’s right-wing government defended itself from accusations that it failed to prevent a deadly shipwreck that killed over 70 people last month.

Friday’s operations were “particularly complex due to the large number of people present on board the drifting boats”, the coastguard said.

The navy said one of its ships was “proceeding at maximum speed” to help the coastguard, which it said was “in difficulty”.

Rescuers were assisting one boat with an estimated 500 people on board some 70 nautical miles (129.64 km) south off Crotone, the coastguard said.

Others were assisting two other boats further south, off Roccella Ionica.

At least 73 people died in a shipwreck near Crotone in the early hours of February 26th, after an overcrowded boat which had set off from Turkey sank in stormy weather.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has recently denied responsibility for the disaster amid accusations it treated the boat rescue as a law enforcement issue rather than a humanitarian emergency.

Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, which won national elections last year, has promised to curb arrivals, but Italy has recently seen a sharp rise in the number of migrants attempting to reach its shores.

The interior ministry says more than 17,500 people have arrived by sea so far this year – almost three times the number for the same period last year.

The number of arrivals through the Central Mediterranean route rose by 116 percent in January and February compared to the same period last year, EU border agency Frontex said Friday.

And the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa, which sits some 113 kilometres off the North-African coast, recorded 41 boat arrivals on Thursday, a record number for one day, according to Italian media reports.

