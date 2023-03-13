For members
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week
From national holidays to the Rome marathon, here’s what to expect in Italy this week.
Published: 13 March 2023 09:52 CET
Participants run across Piazza Venezia by the Vittorio Emanuele II monument at the start of the Rome Marathon on September 19, 2021 in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week?
From a general strike to International Women's Day, here’s what to expect in Italy this week.
Published: 6 March 2023 09:24 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments