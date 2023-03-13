Where to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023 in Italy

Milan
Milan has an entire week of St Patrick’s festivities planned with Ireland Week, a joint initiative by the City of Milan and the Irish embassy in Italy, which features film screenings, music and dance performances, and even a Gaelic football match.
As part of the event, the Spirit de Milan venue will host Spirit of Ireland, a three-day festival offering a combination of traditional Irish dance classes, live music concerts and Irish food experiences.
Rome
If St Patrick’s Day is more about religious observance than partying it up for you, you can attend a Lá Fhéile Pádraig mass at 10am at St Isidore’s College on March 17th.
Later the same day, the Scholars Lounge near Piazza Venezia will host 18 hours of “great Irish craic”, with five live music gigs followed by two DJ sets and free giveaways.
On Saturday, March 18th, the Irish Club of Rome is putting on a three-course traditional Irish dinner followed by music and festivities at MONK, starting at 7pm and running till late. Tickets are €40 per person.
Florence
Finnegan’s Pub will be celebrating St Paddy’s day with live music and a green beers and shots promotion. The merrymaking will start as early as 1pm and run through 1.30am.
Fitzpatrick’s on Via Ghibellina is hosting a week of Irish-themed events, including ‘A Taste of Ireland’ on the 15th, an Irish karaoke party on the 16th, a St Paddy’s party with a live DJ on the 17th, a performance by the Drunken Willow band on the 18th, and an ‘Irish Super Brunch’ on the 19th.
Other Florence-based Irish pubs putting on events or promotions on March 17th reportedly include JJ Cathedral, Il Trip per Tre, Michael Collins and The Old Stove.
At the Hard Rock Cafe, from 8.30 until 10.30pm, the Shamrock Dance Company will be performing on stage as patrons are served up a ‘Guinness Bacon Jam Cheeseburger’.
Bologna
Bologna will once again be hosting Irlanda in Festa, a four-day festival of live music, food and drink at Piazza Lucio Dalla from 16th-19th March; entry is free.
This year’s programme includes workshops for children, a craft market, darts tournaments, performances of Irish folk music, and a street food area for sampling Irish delicacies including steak cooked in Guinness and Bailey’s cheesecake.
