EQUALITY

Milan stops recognising children born to same-sex couples

Milan's city hall has stopped issuing birth certificates to children of gay couples following a directive from Italy's far-right government, local media reported on Monday, in a move rights groups called "painful and unjust".

Published: 14 March 2023 12:02 CET
Eleonora (L) and Alessia spend an intimate moment with their son Tommaso at the Parco degli Acquedotti park in Rome on September 16, 2022.
Parents Eleonora and Alessia with their son Tommaso at a park in Rome on September 16, 2022. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP.

Children of same-sex women couples in the northern Italian city will no longer be granted birth certificates with both parents’ names, while those born to two men will not be able to have their foreign-issued birth certificates transcribed, under a rule change which the mayor said he intends to fight.

The order reportedly came from Milan’s state representative’s office in the form of a circular referencing a 2004 law that bans non-heterosexual couples from accessing fertility treatments and prohibits surrogacy in Italy.

The rule means that same-sex couples in Italy must go abroad for fertility treatments, and children born to two men via a surrogate must be delivered overseas and then have their foreign birth certificates transcribed in Italy.

Those who break the law face up to three years and two months in prison or a fine of between 600,000 and one million euros.

In the past, it has been broadly up to local authorities to decide whether they will register the births of children born to same-sex partners.

In 2018, three gay couples in the northern city of Turin won a landmark battle to have both parents legally recognised on their children’s birth certificates – a first for Italy.

In October 2021, a Milan court issued a sentence requiring the city to register children of same-sex fathers born via a surrogate, arguing that a child has no control over the circumstances of its birth.

Now, Italy’s new government is saying it views such registrations as ‘illegitimate’ in the eyes of the law, after Milan municipal councillor Matteo Forte took up the issue with the interior ministry.

When Italy’s far-right Brothers of Italy came to power in September, equal rights campaigners feared that the freedoms of minority groups would come under attack.

Last April, Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni – who has since become Italy’s prime minister – proposed a bill that would make the use of surrogacy by an Italian citizen a “universal crime”, regardless of where it took place.

“The womb for rent is a commodification of women’s bodies and of human life,” she wrote in a tweet at the time.

Though jurists say it would likely be impossible to implement such a law in practice, the clause was adopted by the Justice Commission of Italy’s former legislature.

Milan’s mayor Giuseppe Sala, from the Europa Verde (Green) party, met with LGBT families on Monday and assured them he would fight a “political battle” to have the rule overturned.

“The mayor of Milan had to give in to the pressure of the Meloni government and in the end came to a decision that is painful and unjust,” Alessia Crocini, head of the Rainbow Families organisation, told Italian news outlets.

‘We are aware of how hard this government is working to strip even the most basic rights from same-sex-parent families.”

“Boys and girls with two mothers and two fathers already exist in Italy, the Piantedosi (Italy’s interior minister) ministers and Prime Minister Meloni need to get over it.”

MIGRANT CRISIS

Italian PM vows to crack down on traffickers at migrant shipwreck site

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pledged to take a harder line against human traffickers after a visit on Thursday near the site of a shipwreck that left at least 72 dead.

Published: 10 March 2023 08:43 CET
As protestors accused her right-wing government of risking lives with its hard line on migration, Meloni shifted the focus from those taking leaky boats across the Mediterranean to those who exploit them.

She said her ministers had agreed on a decree introducing a new type of felony for those who cause death or serious injury by human trafficking, a crime which will be punishable with up to 30 years in jail.

READ ALSO: ‘Political stunt’: Protests as Italian ministers visit deadly migrant shipwreck site

At least 72 people, including many children, perished when their overcrowded boat sank in stormy weather just off the coast of the southern region of Calabria on February 26th.

Critics say the government’s policy of treating migrant boats in the Central Mediterranean as a law enforcement issue, rather than a humanitarian one, may have fatally delayed the rescue last month.

In response, the government announced a further focus on law enforcement.

“We are determined to defeat human trafficking, which is responsible for this tragedy,” Meloni told journalists following a cabinet meeting.

“Our response to what happened is a policy of greater firmness on the ground.”

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, PM Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini hold a press conference after a meeting at the town hall of Cutro near the site of February’s deadly shipwreck. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Meloni also announced measures which she said would improve legal routes for people coming to Italy from certain countries via a limited quota of work permits, though there was no mention of safe routes for those seeking asylum.

She said the decree provides for a system of work-permit quotas “reserved for countries that cooperate with Italy” in discouraging their citizens from trying to enter illegally.

The announcement came after the government held its weekly cabinet meeting in the town of Cutro, near the site of the deadly shipwreck.

Protestors outside the town hall described the move as a “publicity stunt” intended to deflect criticism of the government’s response to the tragedy so far.

Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party won elections last year on a pledge to stop sea arrivals, and her governing coalition, which includes Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant League, has clamped down on charity rescue boats.

READ ALSO: Italy launches probe into deadly shipwreck as new rescue saves hundreds

A message reading: “People at the mercy of the sea must be saved. Murderers!” at a memorial in Crotone. – The Italian Prime Minister held a cabinet meeting in the area on March 9th following accusations that her government’s migration policies cost lives. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Meloni and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi have rejected accusations they failed to intervene to save the boat, which set off from Turkey and was carrying Afghan, Iranian, Pakistani and Syrian nationals.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the disaster, which occurred despite European Union border agency Frontex saying it had alerted Italian authorities to the heavily overcrowded boat.

Piantedosi, fiercely criticised for initially blaming the victims for trusting their lives to traffickers, told parliament on Tuesday that Frontex had not said the boat was in any danger.

But opposition leaders insist the coastguard is supposed to rescue all vessels carrying migrants because boats run by human traffickers are inevitably dangerously overcrowded and ill-equipped.

They have also asked why a rescue operation was not launched once police boats that had been sent out to meet the vessel were forced to turn back in increasingly rough seas.

A member of parliament who visited some of the 80 survivors told the La Repubblica newspaper on Tuesday that they had been kept in poor conditions, without even enough beds or special provisions for families and minors.

Meloni has called for the EU to further bolster efforts to tackle the issue that she says penalises Italy.

The country records tens of thousands of arrivals by sea yearly, mainly from North Africa.

Speaking as EU interior ministers met in Brussels to negotiate the distribution of asylum claims, Meloni said Italy needed concrete solutions to the tens of thousands of migrants who reach its shores annually, mainly from
North Africa.

“Italy can not confront this situation alone,” she said.

