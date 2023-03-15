Read news from:
ITALIAN HISTORY

New research claims Italy’s Leonardo da Vinci was son of a slave

Leonardo da Vinci, the painter of the Mona Lisa and a symbol of the Renaissance, was only half-Italian, his mother a slave from the Caucasus, new research revealed on Tuesday.

Published: 15 March 2023 09:57 CET
Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Trivulzian Codex' in Villa La Loggia in Florence, on March 14, 2023. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP.

Da Vinci’s mother had long been thought a Tuscan peasant, but University of Naples professor Carlo Vecce, a specialist in the Old Master, believes the truth is more complicated.

“Leonardo’s mother was a Circassian slave… taken from her home in the Caucasus Mountains, sold and resold several times in Constantinople, then Venice, before arriving in Florence,” he told AFP at the launch of a new book.

In the Italian city, she met young notary Piero da Vinci “and their son was called Leonardo”.

The findings of Vecce, who has spent decades studying da Vinci and curating his works, are based on Florence city archives.

They have formed the basis of a new novel – “The Smile of Caterina, the mother of Leonardo” — while also shedding new light on the artist himself.

Any new discovery about da Vinci is hotly contested by the small world of experts who study him, but Vecce insists the evidence is there.

Among the documents he found is one written by da Vinci’s father himself, a legal document of emancipation for Caterina, “to recover her freedom and recover her human dignity”.

A person stands next to a self-portrait of Leonardo Da Vinci at the Biblioteca Reale in Turin.

A person stands next to a self-portrait of Leonardo Da Vinci at the Biblioteca Reale in Turin. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO/ AFP.

‘Spirit of freedom’

This document is dated 1452, and was presented on Tuesday at a press conference at the headquarters of publishing house Giunti in Florence.

It was written by “the man who loved Caterina when she was still a slave, who gave her this child named Leonardo and (was) also the person who helped to free her”, Vecce said.

His assertion offers a radical change of perspective on da Vinci, who was believed to have been the product of an affair between Piero da Vinci and a different woman, young Tuscan peasant Caterina di Meo Lippi.

Born in 1452 in the countryside outside Florence, da Vinci spent his life travelling around Italy before dying in Amboise, France in 1519, at the court of King Francis 1.

Vecce believes the difficult life of his “migrant” mother had an impact on the work of her brilliant son.

“Caterina left Leonardo a great legacy, certainly, the spirit of freedom,” he said, “which inspires all of his intellectual scientific work”.

Da Vinci was a polymath, an artist who mastered several disciplines including sculpture, drawing, music and painting, but also engineering, anatomy, botany and architecture.

“He doesn’t let anything stop him,” Vecce said.

Some may consider the idea that this epitome of a “Renaissance man” was the product of such a union too good to be true.

But Paolo Galluzzi, a da Vinci historian and member of the prestigious Lincei scientific academy in Rome, said it is “by far the most convincing”.

Speaking to AFP, he highlighted the quality of the documents discovered by his colleague, adding that there “must remain a minimum of doubt, because we cannot do a DNA test”.

Galluzzi said he was also not surprised.

The period into which da Vinci was born marks “the beginning of modernity, the exchanges between people, cultures and civilisations which gave birth to the modern world”, he said.

Where to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023 in Italy

St Patrick's Day is coming up on March 17th. Here's a look at where to celebrate if you're in Italy.

Published: 13 March 2023 13:35 CET
Milan

Milan has an entire week of St Patrick’s festivities planned with Ireland Week, a joint initiative by the City of Milan and the Irish embassy in Italy, which features film screenings, music and dance performances, and even a Gaelic football match.

As part of the event, the Spirit de Milan venue will host Spirit of Ireland, a three-day festival offering a combination of traditional Irish dance classes, live music concerts and Irish food experiences.

Rome

If St Patrick’s Day is more about religious observance than partying it up for you, you can attend a Lá Fhéile Pádraig mass at 10am at St Isidore’s College on March 17th.

Later the same day, the Scholars Lounge near Piazza Venezia will host 18 hours of “great Irish craic”, with five live music gigs followed by two DJ sets and free giveaways. 

On Saturday, March 18th, the Irish Club of Rome is putting on a three-course traditional Irish dinner followed by music and festivities at MONK, starting at 7pm and running till late. Tickets are €40 per person.

The Colosseum illuminated in green for St. Patrick's Day 2017.

The Colosseum illuminated in green for St. Patrick’s Day 2017. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP.

Florence

Finnegan’s Pub will be celebrating St Paddy’s day with live music and a green beers and shots promotion. The merrymaking will start as early as 1pm and run through 1.30am.

Fitzpatrick’s on Via Ghibellina is hosting a week of Irish-themed events, including ‘A Taste of Ireland’ on the 15th, an Irish karaoke party on the 16th, a St Paddy’s party with a live DJ on the 17th, a performance by the Drunken Willow band on the 18th, and an ‘Irish Super Brunch’ on the 19th.

Other Florence-based Irish pubs putting on events or promotions on March 17th reportedly include JJ Cathedral, Il Trip per Tre, Michael Collins and The Old Stove.

At the Hard Rock Cafe, from 8.30 until 10.30pm, the Shamrock Dance Company will be performing on stage as patrons are served up a ‘Guinness Bacon Jam Cheeseburger’.

Bologna

Bologna will once again be hosting Irlanda in Festa, a four-day festival of live music, food and drink at Piazza Lucio Dalla from 16th-19th March; entry is free.

This year’s programme includes workshops for children, a craft market, darts tournaments, performances of Irish folk music, and a street food area for sampling Irish delicacies including steak cooked in Guinness and Bailey’s cheesecake.

