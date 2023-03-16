Read news from:
STRIKES

How will Friday’s strike affect air travel in Italy?

Airline passengers travelling to or from Italy can expect to face disruption on Friday, March 17th, as a nationwide strike is set to affect airports including Milan Linate and Rome Fiumicino.

Published: 16 March 2023 12:49 CET
Passengers looking at a departure board at the airport
Airline passengers travelling to or from Italy might face disruption on Friday, March 17th due to a nationwide strike. Photo by Julien DE ROSA / AFP

People travelling to and from Italy can expect delays or cancellations on Friday, March 17th due to a nationwide strike involving airport handling and security staff. 

The demonstration was called by Italian unions earlier this month in protest against staff shortages, precarious work contracts and “gruelling shifts”.

According to the latest Italian media reports, as many as 100,000 passengers might have their travel plans disrupted by Friday’s walkout. 

As is often the case with transport strikes in Italy though, the overall impact of the demonstration will vary greatly from airport to airport.

Security and handling staff at Milan’s Linate Airport will strike for 24 hours, which may result in significant delays and queues for passengers checking in or collecting their luggage. 

Check-in desks

Friday’s strike may result in delays and queues for passengers checking in or collecting their luggage. Photo by Andre PAIN / AFP

Aircraft maintenance staff at Rome’s Fiumicino will strike from 1pm to 5pm, with flight departure times likely to be affected. 

Besides Rome and Milan, baggage handlers at Pisa’s Galileo Galilei Airport will strike from 10am to 2pm, as will ground services staff at the Vincenzo Bellini Airport in Catania.

Finally, staff at Air Dolomiti, a subsidiary of Lufthansa operating routes from Germany to 13 different Italian destinations, will strike from 1pm to 5pm.

At the time of writing, there were no details as to how Friday’s demonstration might affect other airports around the country. 

Current industry agreements however mean a number of flights will be guaranteed to operate during the day. 

According to Italian civil aviation authority ENAC, all flights departing between 7am and 10am and between 6pm and 9pm will operate as scheduled. 

Intercontinental flights, including those with layovers at Italian airports, will not be affected by the strike. 

Routes between Italy’s mainland and islands (Sicily and Sardinia) deemed ‘essential’ will be guaranteed, Enac confirmed.

A full list of guaranteed services is available on ENAC’s website

You can keep up to date with the latest strike news from Italy HERE.

STRIKES

Calendar: The transport strikes to expect in Italy this spring

Unions representing railway, airline and public transport staff have announced a number of strikes for the coming weeks. Here are the main ones and a look at how they may affect travel in Italy.

Published: 10 March 2023 11:27 CET
Updated: 16 March 2023 09:20 CET
Calendar: The transport strikes to expect in Italy this spring

Strikes, especially those affecting the transport sector, are a fairly regular occurrence in Italy’s spring months. 

This year will be no exception as Italian unions have already called a number of demonstrations affecting rail, airline or public transport services around the country. 

But not all walkouts are expected to cause the same amount of disruption to travellers.

Here are the planned strikes that are most likely to cause significant delays and/or cancellations in the coming weeks and months. 

Public transport 

March 13th: Staff at Umbria TPL e Mobilità, the main public transport operator in Italy’s central Umbria region, will take part in a 24-hour strike on Monday, March 13th. 

The level of disruption caused by the demonstration will vary from city to city, as will minimum services and their times. 

People waiting for a bus during a strike in Italy

Public transport staff in Umbria will take part in a 24-hour strike on Monday, March 13th. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

The regular operation of the Perugia Airlink, which connects Perugia and Assisi to the San Francesco D’Assisi airport, may also be affected by the strike.

The March 13th demonstration was called by unions Filt Cgil and Faisa Cisal in protest against the upcoming privatisation of Umbria TPL.

March 31st: Staff from Milan’s main public transport operator, ATM, will take part in a 24-hour strike on Friday, March 31st. 

The strike will impact metro lines as well as surface services. 

There are currently no details as to whether or not ATM will guarantee minimum services during the day.

April 19th: Staff at Milan’s ATM will strike again on Wednesday, April 19th. 

The demonstration will last four hours, but the exact start and end times haven’t been released yet. 

It’s worth pointing out that the strike will take place on the second day of the popular Milan Furniture Fair (Salone del Mobile), which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the northern capital every year.

The strike will not affect Trenord or Trenitalia services.

Rail strikes

March 19th: Staff from Lombardy’s Trenord will strike from 3pm on Sunday, March 19th to 2am on Monday, March 20th. 

The demonstration may significantly impact rail services in Lombardy as well as in Veneto and Piedmont. 

April 14th: Staff at Trenitalia, the main train operator in Italy, will take part in a nationwide eight-hour strike on Friday, April 14th, with the walkout scheduled to start at 9am and end at 5pm. 

The overall amount of disruption caused by the demonstration will depend on the number of participants. 

As per current industry agreements however, Trenitalia will provide minimum transport services during the strike.

The walkout was called by Italian unions in protest against unsatisfactory working conditions at Trenitalia and partner companies.

Airline strikes

March 17th: Airport handling and security staff and aircraft maintenance workers around the country are set to take part in a nationwide strike on Friday, March 17th. 

The times and overall impact of the demonstration will vary from region to region, or, in some cases, from airport to airport. 

Security staff at Milan’s Linate airport will strike for 24 hours, and aircraft maintenance staff at Rome’s Fiumicino will strike from 1pm to 5pm. 

It’s not yet known how other airports may be affected.

A woman looking at the departure board at the airport

Security staff at Milan’s Linate airport will strike for 24 hours on Friday, March 17th. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

April 2nd:  Italy’s ENAV air traffic operators around the country will strike from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, April 2nd. 

Further information about the potential impact of the demonstration will be made available closer to the date on ENAV’s own website

There currently are no planned strikes beyond Tuesday, April 4th, but The Local will update this article should further demonstrations be announced.

Most strikes in Italy are planned well in advance of the actual strike date, but last-minute walk-outs or unannounced demonstrations cannot be completely ruled out.

You can keep up to date with the latest strike news from Italy HERE.

