How will Friday’s strike affect air travel in Italy?
Airline passengers travelling to or from Italy can expect to face disruption on Friday, March 17th, as a nationwide strike is set to affect airports including Milan Linate and Rome Fiumicino.
Published: 16 March 2023 12:49 CET
Airline passengers travelling to or from Italy might face disruption on Friday, March 17th due to a nationwide strike. Photo by Julien DE ROSA / AFP
Calendar: The transport strikes to expect in Italy this spring
Unions representing railway, airline and public transport staff have announced a number of strikes for the coming weeks. Here are the main ones and a look at how they may affect travel in Italy.
Published: 10 March 2023 11:27 CET
Updated: 16 March 2023 09:20 CET
