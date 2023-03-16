Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TOURISM

Rome’s Pantheon to start charging visitors for entry

The Pantheon, one of Rome's oldest and most iconic monuments, will soon start charging visitors for entry – a move which drew mixed reactions from tourists on Thursday.

Published: 16 March 2023 17:30 CET
The facade of Rome's Pantheon
Rome's Pantheon will soon start charging visitors for entry. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

The price for entry, which is currently free, has yet to be fixed but will not exceed five euros, while minors and Rome residents will be exempt.

The change was “based on common sense”, Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said, and the price will be “modest” for Italy’s most visited cultural site.

The 2,000-year-old building is currently a consecrated church and part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the diocese of Rome.

Most of the money – 70 percent – will go to the culture ministry, which will bear the costs of cleaning and maintenance.

READ ALSO: Why is Italy’s plan to charge for entry to the Pantheon so controversial?

Among the tourists visiting the Pantheon on Thursday, reaction to the news was mixed.

“It makes sense. Conservation requires money, and it doesn’t shock me to make tourists contribute,” said Gustavo Rojas, a 37-year-old from Chile.

‘Open to everyone’

Alessandra Mezzasalma, a 46-year-old Italian tour guide, however, told AFP it was “shameful”.

“The Pantheon, and historical monuments in general, are collective assets and they should remain open to everyone. Culture must be as inclusive as possible,” she said.

“If I had to pay, we wouldn’t have gone in,” said French tourist Clara Dupond, 21.

The other major churches in Rome, including St Peter’s Basilica, are free to visit, but museums and monuments such as the Colosseum are ticketed.

READ ALSO: ‘Americans can pay’: Italian minister says famous sites should hike entry fees

One of the best-preserved relics of ancient Rome, the Pantheon is famed for its extraordinary dome, which measures 43 metres (140 feet) in diameter and includes a circular opening through which light and occasionally rain fall.

It was built as a temple in the first century BC before being completely rebuilt under Emperor Hadrian at the start of the second century AD.

After falling into neglect, the building was given a new life after being consecrated as a church in the seventh century under Pope Boniface IV.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DISCOVER ITALY

TRAVEL: How to visit the Colosseum in Rome

If you're visiting Rome for the first time, you won't want to leave without making a trip to the Colosseum. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 15 March 2023 15:19 CET
TRAVEL: How to visit the Colosseum in Rome

As many people plan to visit their favourite sites in Italy this year after a long absence, we’re putting together our own quick guides to some of the country’s most-loved attractions. If you or someone you know is planning a trip to the Colosseum, here’s what to know before you go.

Opening hours

The Colosseum opens to visitors at 9am and closes at different times depending on the time of year – till as late as 7.15pm in the spring and summer and till 4.30pm in the winter (see a full breakdown of seasonal opening hours here).

The complex is open almost every day of the year apart from December 25th and January 1st, and on June 2nd, Italy’s Republic Day, when it’s usually only open in the afternoon.

On certain days in the spring and summer, the Colosseum is open for night tours, running from around 6-10pm. More information here.

On the first Sunday of every month, entry is free; expect to fight your way through hordes of crowds if you choose to visit on one of these days.

READ ALSO: Nine tips for making the most of a Rome city break

In warmer months, the Colosseum is open for night tours.

In warmer months, the Colosseum is open for night tours. Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP.

Tickets

Tickets can be bought online via the official website here or on the ParcoColosseo app.

The standard ticket is the 24-hour one which is valid for one entry to the Colosseum within 24 hours of your ticket’s start time. Find full details on the official website here.

  • Full price €16
  • Reduced price €2 for 18-25-year-olds from an EU country (proof of age and nationality required via photo ID)
  • Free for under-18s (ID required).

A €2 per ticket reservation fee is charged to book online in advance.

With this option, you’ll have access to the first and second floors of the Colosseum, as well as entry to the Roman Forum and the Palatine Hill, situated on either side of the amphitheatre.

The other option available is a two-day ‘Full Experience’ ticket, which costs:

  • Full price €22
  • Reduced price €2 for 18-25-year-olds from an EU country
  • Free for under-18s

As well as being valid for an additional 24 hours, this ticket allows you to access the arena level and underground (‘hypogeum’) area of the Colosseum, as well as a range of other lesser-known sites that you can find listed on the official website here.

Going on a tour will usually get you access to higher floors of the Colosseum, including all the way up to the fifth tier – but make sure to check with your operator that the area isn’t closed for maintenance before booking.

READ ALSO: TRAVEL: How to visit Rome’s Vatican Museums

The Colosseo metro stop is right next to the Colosseum.

The Colosseo metro stop is right next to the Colosseum. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP.

How long to budget

It takes about an hour to visit the Colosseum itself on a standard ticket, factoring in time for photographs. Budget extra time if you buy a Full Experience ticket; the official website suggests at least an extra 15 minutes.

The Roman Forum and Palatine Hill are very large complexes and if you’re planning to see all three in one go, you’ll want to budget the best part of a day.

How to get there

The Colosseo metro stop on Metro Line B conveniently opens up right in front of the Colosseum.

READ ALSO: Five easy day trips to make from Rome by train

There are multiple overground transport routes, including the 3 tram and the 75 bus, that go right by the Colosseum; check an app to see which is the most convenient for you (Moovit offers the most accurate prediction times for Rome’s public transport).

If you’re on foot, the Colosseum is about a 20-25 minute walk from other major Roman sites like the Spanish Steps, Piazza Navona, Trevi Fountain or the Pantheon.

SHOW COMMENTS