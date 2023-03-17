Read news from:
ECONOMY

Flat tax for all? Italy announces plan to overhaul tax system

The Italian government on Thursday night approved changes to the tax system as it moves ahead with plans for a ‘flat tax’ for all employees by 2027.

Published: 17 March 2023 09:41 CET
Flat tax for all? Italy announces plan to overhaul tax system
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy made a flat tax one of the cornerstones of its election campaign. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s cabinet on Thursday night announced it had formally approved long-discussed plans to overhaul the tax system, though few details were immediately confirmed.

The reforms will “structurally revolutionise Italian tax system”, which has been in place in its current form since the 1970s, the government said in a statement.

KEY POINTS: The tax changes in Italy to know about in 2023

The initial plans will come into effect over two years, the government said, and will initially reduce the number of income tax (Irpef) brackets from four to three, with the ultimate goal of a single tax rate for everyone by 2027 – when the current government’s term in office is set to end.

The so-called flat tax was one of the flagship promises made by Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party and its coalition partners in September’s general elections.

The tax reform aims to “reduce the tax burden, create a relationship of trust between the tax authorities and taxpayers, and encourage growth and employment according to the principle of ‘the more you hire, the less tax you pay'”, Meloni said in a tweet on Thursday following the budget approval.

READ ALSO: Who will pay less income tax under Italy’s planned reforms?

The government’s first budget at the end of 2022 extended an existing ‘flat tax’ rate of 15 percent for self-employed workers from those earning up to 60,000 euros a year up to a maximum of 85,000.

Under the latest reforms, the lowest income tax rate for employees is expected to remain unchanged at 23 percent (for those earning 15,000 euros a year or less).

The reforms are expected to set the three bands at 23 percent, 33 percent and 43 percent initially, and government officials have said that a more costly option under consideration would lower the second band to 27 percent.

No further details were immediately given on Thursday, and the draft outline approved by Italy’s cabinet still needs the green light from parliament and then implementation by the finance ministry.

Trade unions heavily criticised the plan, which they said went “against workers”, and others questioned how the heavily indebted Italian state can pay for it all.

“We do not agree either with the reduction in tax rates, which favours the rich, or a flat tax, which is against the idea of progressive” taxation, said Maurizio Landini, general secretary of the Cgil union.

Meloni’s government also plans to cut corporation tax from the current rate of 24 percent to 15 for companies that create jobs and make investments in “innovation”.

Carlo Bonomi, head of the main business organisation Confindustria, said on Monday he was waiting to see the details but said the reform was “going in the right direction”.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

The government had also discussed lowering tax on essential household goods under the reforms, but no further updates came on Thursday.

The government said it plans to close tax loopholes and slash many of the existing 600 possible tax deductions as well as state-funded tax ‘bonuses’ to fund the reforms, which have not yet been costed.

In its post-pandemic recovery plan, Italy pledged to crack down on tax evastion and close the so-called tax gap – the difference between potential tax revenues and the amount actually raised – in order to recoup around 7-8 billion euros more in 2024 compared with 2019.

Italy’s chronic problem with tax evasion costs the state some 90 billion euros a year, according to the most recent finance ministry data.

For members

ECONOMY

Who will pay less income tax under Italy’s planned reforms?

Italy is planning an overhaul of the tax system meaning new income tax rates for many - but who will benefit the most, and least?

Published: 17 March 2023 13:41 CET
Who will pay less income tax under Italy's planned reforms?

Italy’s government on Thursday submitted the text of a long-awaited tax reform bill which ministers say will be the first step in a sweeping overhaul of the system planned by 2027

As previously reported by The Local, the bill will introduce a raft of major tax changes aimed at gradually reducing Italy’s notoriously high tax burden and making investment in Italy more appealing. 

The plan includes a substantial change to Italy’s main income tax, Irpef (Imposta sui Redditi delle Persone Fisiche), with the number of  tax brackets dropping from four to three.

READ ALSO: Flat tax for all? Italy announces plan to overhaul tax system

This change is expected to mean a new tax rate for many workers in Italy starting from next year. But who’s going to benefit the most from the changes? 

Here’s what we know at this point. 

Irpef, which applies to all employees, many self-employed workers (regular partita Iva holders, but not those on the flat tax rate) and pensioners, currently counts four brackets, which are arranged as below:

  Income (annual) Irpef rate
First bracket Up to 15,000 euros 23 percent
Second bracket Between 15,000 and 28,000 euros 25 percent
Third bracket Between 28,000 and 15,000 euros 35 percent
Fourth bracket Over 50,000 euros 43 percent
     

The coming tax reform will reduce the number of tax brackets down to three, with the second and third bands being merged into a single one.

The tax rate for the lowest earners is expected to remain unchanged at 23 percent (for those earning 15,000 euros a year or less).

The tax rate should also stay the same for the highest earners taking home 50,000 euros a year or more, at 43 percent.

But middle earners who are currently in the second or third bracket may end up paying more or less tax – and it’s still unclear exactly what will happen. 

READ ALSO: The tax changes in Italy to know about in 2023

While Thursday’s announcement confirmed the number of tax bands will drop to three, the newly published bill didn’t specify what tax rate the new band would carry nor confirm how rates in other bands would be readjusted. 

However, Meloni’s cabinet is reportedly considering two options. 

First scenario

Under the first, and currently more likely, option, the new middle bracket will mean all taxpayers earning between 28,000 and 50,000 euros a year will pay a 33-percent rate.

Rates for the first and last brackets would remain the same.

This would mean all those who are currently in the second (income between 15,000 and 28,000) and third bands (28,000 to 50,000) would see their tax rate drop by two percent next year and subsequently benefit from sizable cuts to their Irpef payments. 

  Income (annual) Irpef rate
First bracket Up to 28,000 euros 23 percent
Second bracket Between 28,000 and 50,000 euros 33 percent
Third bracket Over 50,000 euros 43 percent
     

Second scenario

Meloni’s government is also considering a second scenario, with a 27-percent rate for a larger middle band – an option that would be much more costly to the state, and so seems less likely.

This would mean people currently in the second bracket (15,000 to 28,000) will see their tax rate increase by two percent, while those in the third bracket (28,000 to 50,000) would benefit from a whopping eight-percent cut

Rates for the first and last brackets would again remain the same.

  Income (annual) Irpef rate
First bracket Up to 15,000 euros 23 percent
Second bracket Between 15,000 and 50,000 euros 27 percent
Third bracket Over 50,000 euros 43 percent
     

Which path will the government go down?

While it was hoped that the bill’s text would clarify what rate the new band would carry, there are currently no details as to which option the government intends to go with.

That said, the first option seems to be the more likely one at this point in time, not least because implementing it would reportedly cost state coffers around 6 billion euros, whereas the second option would present the treasury with a 10 billion-euro bill.

Further information over which route the government will ultimately go down should emerge in the coming weeks as the bill goes through parliament. 

And even the possibility that Meloni’s executive might end up adopting an Irpef system other than the two described above cannot be ruled out at this time.

