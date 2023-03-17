For members
Who will pay less income tax under Italy’s planned reforms?
Italy is planning an overhaul of the tax system meaning new income tax rates for many - but who will benefit the most, and least?
Published: 17 March 2023 13:41 CET
Italy’s main income tax, Irpef, will undergo major changes as part of a planned overhaul of the country’s fiscal system. Photo by Mathieu Stern on Unsplash
Flat tax for all? Italy announces plan to overhaul tax system
The Italian government on Thursday night approved changes to the tax system as it moves ahead with plans for a ‘flat tax’ for all employees by 2027.
Published: 17 March 2023 09:41 CET
