For members
WORKING IN ITALY
OPINION: Why a ‘posto fisso’ work contract is still the Italian dream
What type of job do Italy's graduates dream of landing? For many, being employed by the state is the ultimate goal. Silvia Marchetti explains what's behind the intense competition for 'posto fisso' jobs in the public sector.
Published: 18 March 2023 15:20 CET
For many Italians being employed by the state is the ultimate life goal, but why is that so? Photo by Marten Bjork on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments