Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ITALIAN ALPS

Two Swedish skiers found dead after avalanche in Italy

The body of a second woman was found on Monday by rescuers a day after an avalanche hit the Italian ski resort of Courmayeur, news agencies reported.

Published: 20 March 2023 18:08 CET
The search is underway for a missing skier hit by an avalanche in Courmayeur.
Two women were reportedly killed in an avalanche in Courmayeur. Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP.

Search-and-rescue operations had been complicated by poor weather conditions on Sunday, after rescuers found the first victim of the avalanche, another woman from the same group.

News reports identified the two victims as 25-year-old Swedes who had been skiing off-piste in a deep gully in the Val Veny with two other friends, who survived.

The pair were part of a group of four skiing off-piste in a deep gully in the Val Veny when the avalanche occurred around lunchtime.

Gianluca Marra, head of the Valle d’Aosta Alpine Rescue Courmayeur station, told news outlets that rain and temperature changes were decisive factors in triggering the avalanche.

While skiing in the gully where avalanche occurred isn’t forbidden, he said, it’s not recommended, as “it’s very steep and there are objective dangers.”

In February 2019, another group of four skiers was hit by an avalanche on the same slope and killed, according to Skytg24.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ITALIAN ALPS

One skier killed and another missing in Italy avalanche

A Swedish woman has died and another is missing after being hit by an avalanche on Sunday above the Italian ski resort of Courmayeur, news agencies reported.

Published: 20 March 2023 09:57 CET
One skier killed and another missing in Italy avalanche

The pair were part of a group of four skiing off-piste in a deep gully in the Val Veny when the avalanche occurred around lunchtime.

Two of them were found safe and well, but rescuers recovered the body of a woman, reported to be 24 or 25 years old, according to the Ansa news agency.

The fourth skier was swept away, and has yet to be found.

Search operations, which included a helicopter, were hampered by poor weather. They are due to resume on Monday morning.

Gianluca Marra, head of the Valle d’Aosta Alpine Rescue Courmayeur station, told news outlets that rain and temperature changes were decisive factors in triggering the avalanche.

While skiing in the gully where avalanche occurred isn’t forbidden, he said, it’s not recommended, as “it’s very steep and there are objective dangers.”

In February 2019, another group of four skiers was hit by an avalanche on the same slope and killed, according to Skytg24.

SHOW COMMENTS