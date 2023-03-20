What to expect when travelling to Italy this spring

Spring is one of the best times of year to visit Italy, and with Covid travel restrictions now a thing of the past, international visitors can look forward to a hassle-free trip this year.

But while Covid’s unlikely to disrupt your plans, upcoming transport strikes and potential drought restrictions could throw some curveballs your way, and it’s always best to plan accordingly.

With this in mind, here’s what to expect on your trip to Italy this spring.

Covid rules

There are no longer any Covid-based requirements for entering Italy from abroad, or for accessing goods and services within the country.

Anyone who tests positive for the virus is required to isolate for up to five days, but can leave as soon as they test negative.

Under current Italian law, those who leave isolation after five days without a negative test should wear an FFP2 mask in public until the tenth day from the onset of symptoms or first positive test result.

Anyone who comes into close contact with someone who has tested positive should wear an FFP2 mask indoors or in crowded spaces up to the fifth day from the last point of contact.

Masks are required in hospitals until April 30th, 2023.

While masks are otherwise no longer mandated in Italy, you’ll still see plenty of people wearing them on public transport and in shops, and in some places you may see signs asking you to put one on as a courtesy to the staff.

Transport strikes

Italy has recently been hit by a series of nationwide transport strikes by workers protesting high living costs and job insecurity. Airports, trains and local public transport services are all affected.

Several nationwide and local strikes have been announced for late March and April, including an air traffic operators strike on the afternoon of April 2nd and a nationwide train strike from Trenitalia staff on April 14th.

Staff at Milan’s main public transport operator, ATM, will strike on March 31st and April 19th.

Keep checking The Local’s strike coverage for the most up to date information on transport strikes.

Weather

In the first half of 2022, along with much of the rest of Europe, Italy experienced a record-breaking heatwave and drought, with temperatures more than 10°C above the norm.

Scientists fear Italy may experience further severe drought this spring, in which case some areas could experience water shortages and be subject to restrictions on filling swimming pools and other non-essential uses.

If you’re a regular visitor to Italy, temperatures may be higher than you’re used to for the time of year: check the forecast before coming and pack accordingly.