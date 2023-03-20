Read news from:
What to expect when travelling to Italy this spring

If you're planning a visit to Italy in the coming warmer months, here's what you need to know about Covid rules, strikes, and more.

Published: 20 March 2023 13:19 CET
Spring is one of the best times of year to visit Italy.
Here's what to expect when visiting Italy this spring. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP.

Spring is one of the best times of year to visit Italy, and with Covid travel restrictions now a thing of the past, international visitors can look forward to a hassle-free trip this year.

But while Covid’s unlikely to disrupt your plans, upcoming transport strikes and potential drought restrictions could throw some curveballs your way, and it’s always best to plan accordingly.

With this in mind, here’s what to expect on your trip to Italy this spring.

Covid rules

There are no longer any Covid-based requirements for entering Italy from abroad, or for accessing goods and services within the country.

Anyone who tests positive for the virus is required to isolate for up to five days, but can leave as soon as they test negative.

Under current Italian law, those who leave isolation after five days without a negative test should wear an FFP2 mask in public until the tenth day from the onset of symptoms or first positive test result.

Anyone who comes into close contact with someone who has tested positive should wear an FFP2 mask indoors or in crowded spaces up to the fifth day from the last point of contact.

Masks are required in hospitals until April 30th, 2023.

While masks are otherwise no longer mandated in Italy, you’ll still see plenty of people wearing them on public transport and in shops, and in some places you may see signs asking you to put one on as a courtesy to the staff.

Transport strikes

Italy has recently been hit by a series of nationwide transport strikes by workers protesting high living costs and job insecurity. Airports, trains and local public transport services are all affected. 

Several nationwide and local strikes have been announced for late March and April, including an air traffic operators strike on the afternoon of April 2nd and a nationwide train strike from Trenitalia staff on April 14th.

Staff at Milan’s main public transport operator, ATM, will strike on March 31st and April 19th.

Keep checking The Local’s strike coverage for the most up to date information on transport strikes.

Weather

In the first half of 2022, along with much of the rest of Europe, Italy experienced a record-breaking heatwave and drought, with temperatures more than 10°C above the norm.

Scientists fear Italy may experience further severe drought this spring, in which case some areas could experience water shortages and be subject to restrictions on filling swimming pools and other non-essential uses.

If you’re a regular visitor to Italy, temperatures may be higher than you’re used to for the time of year: check the forecast before coming and pack accordingly.

STRIKES

How will Friday’s strike affect air travel in Italy?

Airline passengers travelling to or from Italy can expect to face disruption on Friday, March 17th, as a nationwide strike is set to affect airports including Milan Linate and Rome Fiumicino.

Published: 16 March 2023 12:49 CET
People travelling to and from Italy can expect delays or cancellations on Friday, March 17th due to a nationwide strike involving airport handling and security staff. 

The demonstration was called by Italian unions earlier this month in protest against staff shortages, precarious work contracts and “gruelling shifts”.

According to the latest Italian media reports, as many as 100,000 passengers might have their travel plans disrupted by Friday’s walkout. 

As is often the case with transport strikes in Italy though, the overall impact of the demonstration will vary greatly from airport to airport.

Security and handling staff at Milan’s Linate Airport will strike for 24 hours, which may result in significant delays and queues for passengers checking in or collecting their luggage. 

Check-in desks

Friday’s strike may result in delays and queues for passengers checking in or collecting their luggage. Photo by Andre PAIN / AFP

Aircraft maintenance staff at Rome’s Fiumicino will strike from 1pm to 5pm, with flight departure times likely to be affected. 

Besides Rome and Milan, baggage handlers at Pisa’s Galileo Galilei Airport will strike from 10am to 2pm, as will ground services staff at the Vincenzo Bellini Airport in Catania.

Finally, staff at Air Dolomiti, a subsidiary of Lufthansa operating routes from Germany to 13 different Italian destinations, will strike from 1pm to 5pm.

At the time of writing, there were no details as to how Friday’s demonstration might affect other airports around the country. 

Current industry agreements however mean a number of flights will be guaranteed to operate during the day. 

According to Italian civil aviation authority ENAC, all flights departing between 7am and 10am and between 6pm and 9pm will operate as scheduled. 

Intercontinental flights, including those with layovers at Italian airports, will not be affected by the strike. 

Routes between Italy’s mainland and islands (Sicily and Sardinia) deemed ‘essential’ will be guaranteed, Enac confirmed.

A full list of guaranteed services is available on ENAC’s website

You can keep up to date with the latest strike news from Italy HERE.

