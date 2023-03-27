Italy impounds Banksy-funded migrant rescue boat under new rules

Advertisement

The bright pink ship, financed by the artist Banksy and run by German charity Louise Michel, was impounded in the port of Lampedusa on Sunday following an alleged breach of new restrictions placed on rescue boats run by non-governmental organisations.

The vessel was impounded in Lampedusa on Saturday, just two days after Italy seized a migrant rescue vessel run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

“We know of dozens of boats in distress right in front of the island at this very moment, yet we are being prevented from assisting. This is unacceptable!” the crew from Louise Michel said in a tweet.

The Italian coastguard confirmed that the ship, also called the Louise Michel, had been seized.

It said the Louise Michel had been ordered to dock in the port of Trapani after conducting a rescue operation in Libyan waters "but had disobeyed that order and headed out to three other migrant boats".

The order came under new rules put in place by Italy’s hard-right government which forces charity ships to only perform one rescue mission at a time before returning to a port designated by authorities.

Critics say the rule contradicts "international maritime, human rights and European law" and increases the risk of deaths on the world's most perilous crossing.

Since taking office in October 2022, the government headed by Giorgia Meloni has introduced a series of measures aimed at preventing charity ships from landing in Italy after being elected on a strongly anti-immigrant platform.

Meloni's government accuses charity rescue ships of encouraging migrants and of helping people-traffickers, though the life-saving vessels only pick up a small percentage of the people seeking to reach Europe via Italy's shores.

The charity vessels often perform multiple rescues to save people in distress in the Mediterranean before heading back to shore.

Many of those who attempt the crossing, including families fleeing conflict, persecution or abject poverty, do so on flimsy, overcrowded boats.

The International Maritime Organisation, a United Nations body, estimates 1,417 people disappeared in the Mediterranean in 2022.