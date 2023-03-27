On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Bad weather in the centre and south

The cold air front that brought intense rainstorms to the northern regions on Sunday will hit the centre and south of the country on Monday, March 27th, according to forecasts.

Adriatic-facing regions are expected to experience strong winds and rainstorms, with temperatures dropping by as much as 10 degrees in some areas after a spell of warm weather.

Overall, conditions should be milder in other central and southern regions, though some areas of the Apennines might see some snow during the day.

Tuesday

Italian Air Force marks centenary

Italy's Aeronautica Militare, the Italian Air Force, celebrates its 100th anniversary with a series of celebrations across Italy including a major event in central Rome.

The Air Force Experience will be held in the capital's central Piazza del Popolo from March 24-29th, celebrating the world of military aeronautics with exhibitions, live music and a flight simulator.

The event marks the centenary of the date on which the Air Force was founded by King Vittorio Emanuele III, March 28th 1923.

Artichoke Festival in Rome

A four-day festival entirely dedicated to the carciofo romanesco (Romanesco artichoke) will start on Tuesday, March 28th in Rome.

The festival, currently in its second edition, will take place in the popular Via del Portico d’Ottavia, the main artery of the capital’s Jewish neighbourhood.

Some 18 restaurants will participate in this year’s event, offering the public special artichoke-based menus (including artichoke-flavoured desserts) at a fixed price of 35 euros.

For more information on the festival, see the following website.

Rome's very own artichoke festival will start on Tuesday, March 28th. Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP

Wednesday

Cibus Food Fair in Parma

Cibus, one of Italy’s most prominent food fairs, will return to Parma on Wednesday, March 29th.

This year’s edition will include four thematic areas – fruit and vegetables, gelato and pastry, plant-based food and whole food and supplements – with nearly 1,000 Italian producers showcasing their goods to an estimated 20,000-strong public.

As always, the fair will be a chance to establish commercial relationships with local food brands and learn more about made-in-Italy excellences through a series of guest talks and workshops.

Further information about Cibus can be found here. Tickets are available here.

Friday

Public transport strike in Milan

Staff from ATM, Milan’s major public transport operator, will strike for 24 hours on Friday, March 31st.

The demonstration is expected to affect all metro lines as well as surface services (buses and trams), though there are currently no details as to exactly what level of disruption the public should expect on the day.

ATM will guarantee essential services, but the times and frequency of such services haven’t been communicated yet.

The strike, which was called by Italian union Al-Cobas in protest against precarious work contracts and low wages, will not involve staff at Trenord or Trenitalia.

Staff from Milan's ATM will strike for 24 hours on Friday, March 31st. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Superbonus deadline

Italy’s government is reportedly considering extending its deadline to claim the full 110-percent rebate under Italy’s building superbonus.

As things stand, the window to claim the full 110-percent rebate will close on Friday March 31st. This could now be extended to June 30th or, according to some reports, to September 30th.

The maximum amount available was cut in January, with changes meaning homeowners could claim up to 90 percent of the cost of renovation works rather than 110 percent as was previously the case.

Those who could prove they had completed at least 30 percent of planned works by September 30th 2022 were given until March 31st 2023 to claim up to the maximum 110-percent rebate.

Saturday

Pesce d’Aprile

While April 1st is known as April Fool’s Day in English-speaking countries, the date is known as Pesce d’Aprile (literally ‘April’s fish’) in Italy.

The name comes from a common prank that involves sticking a drawing of a fish onto the back of an unsuspecting victim and then asking them if they've seen 'April’s fish'.

Though it’s not clear where exactly the custom comes from, the pesce d’aprile is one of the most popular pranks in Italy, so you might want to 'watch your back' on the day.

Bikers meetup in Milan

Riding Season, the annual event gathering thousands of motorcycle lovers from all around the country, will be back in Milan on Saturday, April 1st.

Hundreds of bikes, from timeless Harley Davidsons to custom choppers, will fill the streets of the Idroscalo, with a number of constructors setting up their own stands in the area.

As always, live music and street food will be part of the equation. For further information and updates, see the following Facebook page.

Sunday

Free Museum Sunday

People across Italy will be able to visit museums for free once again this Sunday, April 2nd, under the nationwide Domenica al Museo or ‘free museum Sundays’ scheme allowing ticketless entry on the first Sunday of every month. Find out more here.

Vinitaly starts in Verona

Vinitaly, the biggest wine fair in the country, will return to Verona, in the northern Veneto region, on Sunday, April 2nd.

While the exposition itself will be restricted to producers and industry operators, wine lovers will be able to get in on some of the action through the Vinitaly and the City festival.

A wealth of events – from sampling experiences to guided tours to guest talks – will be open to the public starting from Friday, March 31st. All of them will take place in Verona’s beautiful centro storico.The full programme is available here and tickets can be bought here.

Italy's biggest wine fair, Vinitaly, will return to Verona on Sunday, April 2nd. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

Milan marathon

The 21st edition of the Milan marathon will take place on Sunday, April 2nd, with the start time scheduled for 9am.

The 42-kilometre race will start and finish in Corso Venezia, with contestants set to run by some of Milan’s most iconic monuments, including the Duomo and the Castello Sforzesco.

Besides the main race, three parallel events will take place on the day: a non-competitive relay marathon with all profits going to national or international non-profit organisations, a 3-kilometre school marathon and a dog run, where participants will run alongside their pet friends.