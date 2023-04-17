Italian police find 'record' cocaine haul floating near Sicilian coast

Advertisement

In "one of the largest" drug hauls ever made in Italy, police intercepted 70 packages, which contained around two tonnes (2,000 kilograms) of cocaine, off Sicily's eastern coast.

The packages were spotted floating in the sea by a navy surveillance plane, Italy's Guardia di Finanza (tax and financial police) in Sicily said in a statement.

The haul was estimated to have a street value of over 400 million euros, which police called a "record" seizure.

The drugs were stored in about 70 waterproof packages, carefully sealed, held together by fishing nets and equipped with a luminous signalling device.

Police published a video on social media showing officers recovering the haul at sea.

The "peculiar packaging methods and the presence of a tracking device" meant the packages were "probably left at sea by one of the cargo ships frequenting that stretch of coastline, to be subsequently recovered and transported to the mainland," police said.

Although Sicily is home to the Cosa Nostra mafia immortalised in the Godfather films, the country's leading organised crime group is the wealthy and powerful 'Ndrangheta.

The 'Ndrangheta is based in the Calabria region across the Strait of Messina from Sicily, and is heavily involved in drug trafficking, controlling the bulk of cocaine flowing into Europe.