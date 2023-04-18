La Bella Vita: Liberation Day and how to find Italy's best gelato

Advertisement

Liberation Day

There's a particularly Italian public holiday coming up. April 25th marks Liberation Day, known as the La Festa della Liberazione or La Festa della Resistenza (Celebration of the Resistance) in Italian.

The date has been a public holiday since 1946 and it marks the end of the Italian Civil War and the end of the Nazi occupation.

If you live in Italy you should get this date off work. And Italians tend to spend the day making their political views clear. There are speeches, marches and protests around the country - at many of these, you’ll hear the song ‘Bella Ciao’, the anthem of the Italian resistance movement.

It's also known as a good day to visit a museum, not least because pretty much everything else is closed for the day.

In fact, the Italian culture ministry has just added this, and two other dates this year, to the list of dates on which entry to all of Italy's state-run museums, archaeological parks and other cultural sites will be open for free to the public - meaning you could spend these days visiting the Colosseum, the Uffizi art gallery, Pompeii, or another of the world's most famous sights completely free of charge.

Here's what else to know about the public holiday:

Why does Italy celebrate Liberation Day on April 25th?

Once you've ruled out the tourist traps selling bubblegum-flavoured ice cream, you may think one gelateria in Italy is much like another - but according to Gambero Rosso, Italy's equivalent of the Michelin guide, there's a lot more to it than that.

A gelato's texture, flavour, fragrance, aftertaste, melting point, ingredients, storage containers and serving conditions are just some of the factors that the guide's inspectors take into consideration when compiling their annual rankings of the best gelaterias in Italy.

Here's how the experts suss out the best gelato around - and how you can, too:

How to find the best gelato in Italy

When it comes to gelato, it's worth seeking out a quality gelateria. Photo by Myfanwy Owen on Unsplash

Every weekday, The Local publishes an Italian word or expression of the day, with an emphasis on introducing our readers to the kinds of colloquial words and phrases you won't necessarily learn in the classroom.

Over the years, we've built up a large bank of Word of the Day articles; you can find the full archive HERE, and sign up here to our mailing list to get each day's word or phrase delivered straight to your mailbox.

We always enjoy putting these together and looking into the etymology and uses of each word, but some are especially fun to say - and write about. Here are nine of our favourites:

Nine of our favourite Italian words and expressions of the day

The occasion may have passed you by, but it was the Natale di Roma - that is, Rome's birthday - on Friday.

Why does the Italian capital have a birthday, you might wonder; and why is it April 21st?

The date was actually set by the ancient Romans themselves: it's likely to have started out as an agricultural festival that later got co-opted by Roman emperors and designated the dies natalis Romae, or 'birthday of Rome'.

While modern-day archeologists have found traces of much older settlements than this, historians writing in the first century BC pinned the year of Rome's foundation to 753 BC - making the city 2,776 years old as of April 21st, 2023.

You can find out more about Rome's origin story here:

Why Rome celebrates its birthday on April 21st

