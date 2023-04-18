Nine of our favourite Italian words and expressions of the day

Advertisement

1. Allora

Right then, where should we start? It would have to be with allora, which is one of the words readers ask about most often. No doubt because you hear it used all the time in Italy.

So just what is this frequently-used word? It must mean something really important, right? Well, at the risk of disappointing you, allora means, quite simply, 'then'.

But of course, no word is quite as simple as it seems. Think about the multitude of meanings 'then' can have in English: allora works the same way.

And if you want to be a little sassy (and who doesn't want to learn how to be sassy in Italian?) it can also mean "and so what?" or "yes, and?"

2. Magari

This tricky word has many different meanings that don't always directly translate.

It derives from a Greek word meaning blessed or happy, which is a clue to its first meaning: 'I hope so!'; You can use magari to talk about things that are desired, wished or hoped for.

- Magari andrà tutto bene.

- Hopefully everything will be fine.

You even can use it to stress just how much you want something, usually if someone's offering it to you: it's like answering their question with 'you bet!'

3. Non vedo l'ora

Here's a phrase you'll learn pretty quickly if you attract the attention of an amorous Italian.

It could literally translate as "I can’t see the time", but it's an idiomatic phrase which actually means both “I can’t wait” and “I’m looking forward to it.”

It's almost like saying you’re so excited about this future event, that you can’t even "see", or imagine, the time coming. It's often used when talking about dates or other meet-ups, but it comes in handy in all sorts of much less romantic situations, too.

4. Sprezzatura

As well as being fun to say, sprezzatura is one of those untranslatable words that's unquely Italian.

It can be defined as "studied nonchalance", and describes the effort that goes into making something look effortless - just think of all the perfectly groomed and stylish Italians you see strolling through the piazzas.

Others might define it as "grace", while sometimes sprezzatura takes on a more negative connotation, and could translate as "trickery".

5. Mannaggia

This word has often been requested by readers, who presumably enjoy saying it as much as we do.

With two sets of double consonants, mannaggia is a mouthful – but a satisfying one.

It's an exclamation you can use when you're impatient, irritated, frustrated or disappointed, much like 'damn!'

- Mannaggia, che guaio.

- Damn, what a mess.

Though it can also be used very mildly, even jokingly.

6. Sussurare

Italian has no shortage of words that sound beautiful, and this is one of them.

The delightfully onomatopoeic sussurrare is an Italian verb meaning ‘to whisper’ or ‘to murmur’.

While this is a long way from the volume at which most Italians generally speak, we're sure you can find a way to slip this one into your Italian conversations.

7. Crepuscolo

Another one that could top a 'most beautiful Italian words' Iist: crepuscolo is a word for the artists and romantics out there.

It’s the most magical moment of the day: those last few moments of fading light before the sky becomes fully dark.

The phrase al crepuscolo means 'at dusk', or 'at twilight'.

And, like all the best Italian words, crepuscolo can be used in other contexts to add a little drama.

8. Cavolo

What a load of cabbage! Cavolo is always a useful and amusing Italian word to know.

It's often used when trying not to swear in front of the kids, much the same way 'sugar' and 'fudge' can stand in for stronger terms in English.

But more than just a placeholder, we think cavolo has a charm all of its own:

– Che cavolo vuoi?

– What the heck do you want? (literally: "What the cabbage do you want?")

9. Caspita

Here's another c-word The Local's readers tell us they enjoy saying (or shouting) out loud.

Much like cavolo, this word can be a stand-in for stronger terms. It could be translated as 'gosh'.

And just like saying 'gosh', 'golly' or 'gee' instead of 'God' or 'Jesus', by today's standards it sounds very mild, even twee.

But we think it's rather charming - and it has hidden depth: according to the dictionary, caspita can express "wonder, sometimes impatience and mild resentment".

See our complete Word of the Day archive here. Have another favourite Italian word or phrase you'd like to see featured on The Local? Get in touch by email and let us know.