Americans in Italy: What are the rules on taxes and where do all the Americans in Italy live?

One question we're often asked by The Local's American readers is what tax rules apply when you move to Italy. Do you have to file and pay taxes twice, in both Italy and the US?

The answer is broadly yes, but needs some unpacking: you only have to pay Italian tax on your worldwide income if you're an Italian tax resident, meaning you live here for at least 183 days out of the year.

US citizens must file annual tax returns and declare their global income regardless of where they live - but double taxation agreements mean you won't be taxed twice in both countries (up to a certain threshold).

If you think that's unfair, you're not the only one: a campaign led by the Association for Accidental Americans aims to end US citizen-based taxation. For now, though, those are the rules.

Where Americans live in Italy

Do you feel like you're surrounded by other Americans in Italy? Or are you barbecuing alone on July 4th, wondering where everyone's gone?

According to data from Italy's national statistics office, US citizens in Italy tend to gravitate towards certain parts of the country, with Lazio (home to Rome), Lombardy and Tuscany named as the three most popular regions.

Veneto, which contains Venice, and Emilia-Romagna, with the lively student city of Bologna, and northwestern Piedmont all attract their fair share; while the least-favoured region is the tiny Valle d'Aosta, home to just 37 Americans.

Renewing your US passport in Italy

If your US passport's up for renewal, you're in luck: we've put together a detailed step-by-step guide laying out exactly what you need to do.

Thanks to a change that came in last year, you may not need to make any in-person visits at all to renew your passport, as the whole process can now be completed via a combination of online payments and postal courier.

Just make sure you don't schedule any out-of-country trips for at least five weeks after you send your passport away, as this is the average turnaround time for the authorities to send out a new passport.

Tips for Americans moving to Italy

Do you have any burning questions about life in Italy as a US citizen, or tips for Americans moving to Italy? If so, let us know via our survey HERE.

One key piece of advice offered by our readers is to not be shy about asking for help, whether from friends or professionals.

"Find a friendly expat to help you wade through the bureaucratic waters," says Su Guillory in Calabria, whose friend helped her obtain a certificato di residenza.

"Get local, professional assistance in applying for your permesso, even your healthcare enrollment," advises a 74-year-old American living in Florence.

"My process was made SO much easier and less stressful because I had an avvocato helping me. And the cost was reasonable. The peace of mind invaluable."

