Italian expression of the day: 'Avere la luna storta'
Don't let today's phrase put your nose out of joint.
We all get up on the wrong side of bed every once in a while. But at least in Italian, there's a more poetic way to describe being bent out of shape. Avere la luna storta is to have an 'adverse' moon - in other words, be in a bad mood.
Storto in Italian means crooked or twisted - you might have la gamba storta, or a crooked leg - but it can also mean unfavourable, adverse, off.
Andare storto is for something to go wrong, while guardare storto (qualcuno) is to give someone a dirty look (think about it as looking askance or giving them side eye).
Speriamo che le cose non vadano storte.
Let's hope things don't go wrong.
Ho soltanto chiesto l'ora e mi ha guardato storto.
All I did was ask for the time and she gave me a bad look.
Avere la luna storta, then, means the cosmos is working against you to poison your mood - from the moment you got up, your moon was all bent out of shape, and it's just not going to be your day.
Non ti posso parlare quando hai la luna storta.
I can't talk to you when you're in a mood.
Its closest English equivalent is probably 'to get up on the wrong side of bed' which also directly translates to Italian (alzarsi dal lato sbagliato del letto). And in fact you can also tweak today's phrase to svegliarsi or alzarsi con la luna storta - to wake up or get up with one's moon against you.
Non so cosa le sia preso oggi, si è svegliata con la luna storta.
I don't know what's up with her today, she woke up on the wrong side of bed.
According to popular legend, an Italian man on trial for murder in the 1800's based his entire defence on the negative influences of the moon possessing him to commit homicide (hopefully unsuccessfully).
Lunastorta is also the Italian translation of the nickname given to a character in the Harry Potter novels who has a... complicated relationship to the full moon.
A 2018 study found that avendo la luna storta or getting up on the wrong side of bed is a self-fulfilling prophecy: if you start the day in a bad mood thinking everything's going to go wrong, it's more likely to happen.
All the more reason to let off some steam with a quick cavolo, mannaggia or che palle! - and then put it all behind you and let the moon know where it can get off.
Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.
