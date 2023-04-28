Italian expression of the day: 'Avere la luna storta'

Advertisement

We all get up on the wrong side of bed every once in a while. But at least in Italian, there's a more poetic way to describe being bent out of shape. Avere la luna storta is to have an 'adverse' moon - in other words, be in a bad mood.

Storto in Italian means crooked or twisted - you might have la gamba storta, or a crooked leg - but it can also mean unfavourable, adverse, off.

Andare storto is for something to go wrong, while guardare storto (qualcuno) is to give someone a dirty look (think about it as looking askance or giving them side eye).

Speriamo che le cose non vadano storte.

Let's hope things don't go wrong.

Ho soltanto chiesto l'ora e mi ha guardato storto.

All I did was ask for the time and she gave me a bad look.

Avere la luna storta, then, means the cosmos is working against you to poison your mood - from the moment you got up, your moon was all bent out of shape, and it's just not going to be your day.

Non ti posso parlare quando hai la luna storta.

I can't talk to you when you're in a mood.

Its closest English equivalent is probably 'to get up on the wrong side of bed' which also directly translates to Italian (alzarsi dal lato sbagliato del letto). And in fact you can also tweak today's phrase to svegliarsi or alzarsi con la luna storta - to wake up or get up with one's moon against you.

Non so cosa le sia preso oggi, si è svegliata con la luna storta.

I don't know what's up with her today, she woke up on the wrong side of bed.

According to popular legend, an Italian man on trial for murder in the 1800's based his entire defence on the negative influences of the moon possessing him to commit homicide (hopefully unsuccessfully).