Napoli football fans told to avoid 'dangerous' Vesuvius celebrations

Advertisement

The Vesuvius National Park Authority said it had read "with great concern" media reports about plans by some fans to organise a "simulation of the Vesuvius explosion with an 'invasion' of the area and the lighting of tricolour smoke bombs on the top of the crater".

"The park authority considers this idea dangerous and not feasible," it said in a statement ahead of two crucial matches on Sunday.

Naples, the southern Italian city over which Vesuvius looms, has for weeks been celebrating what would be the home side's first Scudetto since the days of Diego Maradona.

On Sunday, if they win their match against Salernitana and if second-placed Lazio fail to win at Inter Milan, Napoli will be crowned Italian champions.

The National Park revealed that on Wednesday it had written to local authorities responsible for public order, asking them to take "appropriate measures" to stop intrusions into the protected area.

Park commissioner Raffaele De Luca confirmed that no authorisation for any celebration on Vesuvius had been or would be issued. "The Vesuvius crater is a fragile and intrinsically dangerous place," he said in a statement.

Naples' Mount Vesuvius is the only active volcano in continental Europe. Photo by Eliano IMPERATO / AFP

"We are all happy about Napoli's victory, which brings honour to the region and will bring great joy to its citizens, but the celebrations must be limited to what is permitted in the rules of civil life."

Vesuvius is the only active volcano in continental Europe. It erupted in 79 AD, destroying the city of Pompeii and covering everything in its path with volcanic ash.

Advertisement

The national park was established in 1995 to preserve the fragile ecosystem around the volcano, whose highest peak reaches 1,277 metres.