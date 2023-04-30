Weather: Italy braced for wet and chilly Labour Day

Advertisement

Those who were hoping to use the Labour Day holiday to enjoy some time outdoors – perhaps indulging in an open-air meal while basking in the sun at a local garden – may well have to reconsider their plans.

The cold air front that reached Italy on Sunday is expected to keep its grip on the country on Monday.

According to the latest forecasts, nearly all areas of the "boot" will experience rain on Italy’s Festa del Lavoro, with Sardinia, Sicily and some parts of Calabria being the only regions expected to be spared from bad weather.

Forecasts also indicate that rainfall may be particularly intense in the north-west of the country (Piedmont, Liguria and Lombardy) and in Emilia-Romagna, with both areas potentially seeing localised rain storms or even hail storms during the day.

Temperatures across the entire peninsula will generally sit well below season averages on Monday, with no major Italian city aside from Catanzaro, Calabria currently expected to see daytime thermometers rise above 20C on the day.

Daytime temperatures in most northern cities should hover between 13C and 16C, while some areas in the Alps may drop below the 10C mark.

Weather conditions should improve in the north on Tuesday, while isolated showers may persist in some areas of the centre and south.

A full return to sunny weather and balmy temperatures, however, will only come about between Wednesday and Thursday.