Hundreds evacuated and trains cancelled as storms batter Italy

Storms have pummelled many parts of the Italian peninsula in recent days, causing rivers to burst their banks in Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, Liguria, and Messina on the northeastern tip of Sicily on Wednesday, reported news agency Ansa.

Strong winds in Genoa reportedly pushed a tree onto a parked car, while the island of Capri was hit by a blackout. River levels in Milan were also reported to be dangerously high.

Italy's Department for Civil Protection on Tuesday afternoon issued its highest-level red alert and medium-level amber alert for different parts of Emilia Romagna, as well as an amber alert for parts of Sicily.

Parts of the following ten regions were placed on a lower-level yellow alert: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Molise, Puglia, Sicily, and Tuscany.

Emilia Romagna has experienced more rain in the past 48 hours than in the previous four months, according to the Corriere news daily, resulting in widespread flooding and forcing the closure of roads, bridges and train lines.

250 people were evacuated from the Ravenna area, and several hundred more were reportedly taken to safety in the towns of Faenza, Conselice, and Biancanigo di Castel.

School has been cancelled in a number of municipalities across the region, and mayors are urging residents to avoid using their cars and to move to the upper floors of their homes if possible.