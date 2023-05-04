Italian expression of the day: ‘Mortacci tua’

Advertisement

Ordinary Italian has no shortage of profanities and you’ll probably find there’s an adequate parolaccia (swear word) or imprecazione (curse) for pretty much anything that may possibly go wrong in your life.

But, if you’re looking to take your Italian swearing efforts up a notch, you may want to peer into your regional dialect for some inspiration. And, if you live in the Lazio region, there truly is no better curse to know than mortacci tua.

Mortacci tua (or ‘tacci tua at times) is one of, if not the most inflammatory insult the Roman dialect has produced in its long and glorious history, with the curse’s popularity now extending far beyond Lazio’s borders.

But what does the phrase actually mean?

Mortacci tua is the abbreviated form of Mannaggia li mortacci tua or Mannaggia l’anima de li mortacci tua, which roughly translates to ‘May the soul of your despicable dead ancestors be cursed’. How’s that for a creative insult, huh?

Ma cosa fai? Mi passi davanti?! Mortacci tua!

What are you doing? Are you cutting in front of me?! Damn you!

Now, if you’re thinking that mortacci tua may be a bit too offensive for your liking (and you’d have every right to), you should know that, as with many other Italian imprecazioni, its intensity and underlying significance depend on how exactly it’s uttered and the overall context of a conversation.

Antonella: “Io mi sono innamorata di Edoardo purtroppo”

Edoardo: “Ma purtroppo cosa li mortacci tua”



Antonella: "Io mi sono innamorata di Edoardo purtroppo"

Edoardo: "Ma purtroppo cosa li mortacci tua"

So, while it can be (and often is) used to express great anger and annoyance at someone, mortacci tua can also be used as a way to voice surprise, admiration or, in some cases, even happiness.

Bello vederti dopo cosi’ tanto tempo!

‘Tacci tua. Non sei cambiato per niente!

Good to see you after such a long time!

Damn you. You haven't changed in the slightest.

Ma che gol hai fatto oggi? Mortacci tua.

Damn. You scored a hell of a goal today.

It’s worth noting that the phrase is often used in the second person singular form, but can also be used in the third person singular (mortacci sui), second person plural (mortacci vostra) and third person plural (mortacci loro), depending on who the target of the phrase is.

In some cases, a speaker may even choose to direct the ‘curse’ at themselves after doing something that they’re now regretting.

Mortacci mia. Ho mangiato troppo. Sto malissimo.

Damn me. I’ve eaten too much. I’m feeling sick.

In closing, whether you resort to the phrase to express anger, surprise or even joy, you should use mortacci tua cautiously.

It nearly goes without saying, hurling a mortacci tua at the town hall officer who’s just lost your permesso di soggiorno application is very likely to land you in trouble.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.