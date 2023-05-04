Italian minister cancels Paris trip after French politician sparks migration spat

Advertisement

In a radio interview in Paris, Gérald Darmanin said Italy faced a "very serious migration crisis" and he drew parallels between Meloni and French far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

"Madame Meloni, a far-right government chosen by friends of Mme Marine Le Pen, is incapable of resolving the migration problems on the back of which she was elected," Darmanin told RMC radio.

Asked about the arrival of migrants at France's southeastern border with Italy, Darmanin said there was "an influx of migrating people and particularly children".

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reacted by cancelling a planned trip to Paris after what he called "unacceptable" remarks.

"I will not go to Paris for the planned meeting with (French counterpart) Minister Catherine Colonna," Tajani tweeted, saying Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin's "insults against the government and Italy are unacceptable".

The centrist French government under President Emmanuel Macron has clashed repeatedly with far-right Italian cabinets in recent years over migration.

The most recent spike in tensions came last November when Meloni refused to allow a humanitarian ship carrying 230 migrants to dock in Italy.

The ship was allowed to dock in France, but Paris denounced Rome's "unacceptable" behaviour and suspended plans to receive 3,500 migrants from Italy.

At the time, Meloni denounced France's reaction as "aggressive" and "unjustified".

Relations have since improved, with Macron and Meloni meeting in Brussels in March for talks.