Explained: Do foreigners in Italy have to carry ID at all times?

Advertisement

There are some questions about life in Italy which even Italians themselves ask frequently, and which don’t always seem to have a clear answer. One such query is: is it compulsory to carry an identity card with you at all times?

There’s a lot of confusion surrounding this question due to the fact that Italian law doesn’t make the rules especially clear.

Italy does not have a specific law that explicitly states a requirement for ID cards to be carried at all times by either foreign or Italian nationals, as explained by Italian legal consultancy website La Legge per Tutti (‘The Law for Everyone’).

This effectively means that if you go out for a walk and don’t have your ID card with you, you haven’t committed any sort of offence.

However, in practice, you do need to carry ID with you whenever you go out in Italy, since a different law states that police officers have the right to ask for identification at any time, and failure to show it could result in a lot of wasted time and potentially even a fine.

“If a public official, usually, but not only, an officer from the Carabinieri, State Police, Guardia di Finanza (financial police), or the Vigili Urbani (city police), requests it, you are required to provide them with your complete personal details,” explains law firm Merlino on its website.

According to Italian law, not being able to show valid ID when required by police can lead to a fine of up to €280, and police can take you to the station for questioning, where you can be detained for up to 12 hours.

READ ALSO: How to get an Italian identity card

And if you refuse to hand over your ID, this could result in criminal charges which theoretically carry a prison sentence: Italy’s highest court, the Court of Cassation, recently confirmed that refusal to identify yourself to the police when requested is considered a criminal offence.

Advertisement

These rules apply equally to both Italian citizens and foreign nationals who are legally resident in Italy.

There’s no mention of carrying ID being a legal requirement for visitors to Italy, but it’s likely that anyone who refuses or is unable to show documents when asked could face an unpleasant interruption to their trip if police feel it’s necessary to identify them.

READ ALSO: How to use your Italian ID card to access official services online

Whatever your residency status, it’s advisable to keep some form of ID on you at all times.

Documents that are considered valid forms of ID in Italy are the Italian identity card (Carta d'Identità Elettronica, or CIE), passport, driving license, or your residency permit (permesso di soggiorno).

Advertisement

Your Italian health insurance card (tessera sanitaria) is not technically supposed to be accepted as a valid identity document for these purposes.

If you live in Italy, chances are you’ll already have plenty of reasons to carry various forms of ID with you most of the time: you’ll need ID when dealing with government offices, banks, post offices, and other institutions.

The card can also be used to access many online public administration services.

You’ll also need it when checking in at a hotel in Italy, as well as for certain types of transactions. ID checks when buying alcohol tend to be less stringent in Italy than in some countries, but younger adults will need it for this purpose, too.

You may find that the police never stop you and ask for identification, but it’s always a good idea to carry your ID with you to avoid any potential hassle.