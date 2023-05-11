Italy set for ‘autumn-like’ weekend as bad weather continues

Advertisement

Anyone hoping to spend the coming weekend in the warm, late-spring sunlight may well be disappointed as most regions are forecast to experience more bad weather in the next few days.

After a spell of torrential rain at the beginning of May resulted in deadly flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region, many areas of the country are experiencing wet and unseasonably cool conditions again this week.

Italy’s Department for Civil Protection issued a red weather alert (the highest one available) for southern Emilia-Romagna on Thursday, with new alerts likely to be issued in the coming days.

According to the latest reports, a new cold air front from northern Europe will reach Italy on Friday morning, bringing rain and autumn-like temperatures of between 12 and 18 degrees to most northern and central regions.

Conditions are currently expected to be particularly intense in the north west of the country (Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria) and in Tyrrhenian-facing areas, whilst southern regions and the islands, Sicily and Sardinia, should enjoy relatively good weather on the day.

On Saturday, stormy weather and below-average temperatures are expected to persist in the north and centre, with Emilia-Romagna and Marche currently forecast to bear the brunt of the bad weather.

Southern regions are expected to see some rain in the afternoon, though rainfall should be of medium to low intensity in all instances and temperatures should remain around the 20-degree mark.

Weather will largely improve in the south on Sunday, while it’ll be an unpleasantly wet and cold Festa della Mamma for most people in the north and centre as a new round of cold air currents is set to follow the previous front.

According to the latest reports, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and northern Emilia-Romagna will be the worst-affected areas, with heavy rain and even some localised hail storms likely during the day.

At the time of writing, bad weather is expected to spill over into the start of next week, with rain and low temperatures potentially lingering on in some areas of the peninsula until Thursday.