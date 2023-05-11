Major fire breaks out after van explodes in central Milan

Advertisement

The blaze was reported on Thursday afternoon in the central Porta Romana area on the corner of Via Pier Lombardo and Via Vasari, where at least five parked vehicles caught fire following the blast.

Local police believe that the explosion was triggered by oxygen cylinders inside the van or a nearby vehicle, reported Sky TG24.

A large black cloud "tens of meters high" was visible from many areas of the city immediately after the explosion, Sky TG24 reported.

Milan Mayor Beppe Sala ruled out any question of a terrorist attack or events of a similar nature.

"It's a van carrying oxygen cylinders," he told reporters as he arrived on the scene.

"At the moment they're reporting an injured person, albeit seriously, who I believe is the driver, but there's no other damage."

🔴 #Milano, #incendio ed #esplosione in zona Porta Romana, centro città: ferito un uomo, coinvolti una decina di veicoli, due appartamenti e una farmacia. Evacuata una scuola vicina. Dalle 12 #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro, intervento in corso [#11maggio 12:45] pic.twitter.com/3VlptvPkAW — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) May 11, 2023

A fire service spokesman at the scene confirmed the van had been carrying oxygen and that one person was injured, the driver.

He said the cause of the blast was being investigated.

Another fire service spokesman earlier told AFP the person suffered injuries to the arms and legs, and said all buildings in the immediate vicinity had been evacuated.

One local resident told SkyTG24 his car and motorbike had been destroyed in the blaze.

"I entered the building to retrieve my cats, but there was too much smoke," he said.