Zelensky to meet Italian president in Rome on Saturday

Advertisement

"We confirm that this meeting will take place tomorrow," a spokesman for Italian President Sergio Mattarella said when asked about reports of a meeting with Zelensky.

It would be the first visit by Zelensky to EU and NATO member Italy since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

A Vatican source told AFP earlier that a meeting between Zelensky and Pope Francis was also "possible", although this has not yet been confirmed.

Zelensky is also expected to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who visited Kyiv in February to show her country's support for Ukraine, although her office has not confirmed this.

Despite a history of warm ties with Moscow, Italy has sent weapons and money to help Kyiv and backed Western sanctions against Russia.

READ ALSO: Italy seeks to freeze assets of Russian who fled after arrest in Milan

Meloni hosted Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Rome last month, on the occasion of a conference on how Italian businesses could help rebuild the war-torn country.

Pope Francis, who last hosted Zelensky at the Vatican in February 2020, has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine and prays for the victims of the war almost every week during his general audience.

During an audience at the Vatican during his visit to Rome, Shmyhal invited the 86-year-old pontiff to Ukraine and asked for his help in returning children forcibly taken to Russia.

During a press conference returning home from Hungary a few days later, the pope confirmed he wanted to help.

"The Holy See is disposed to do it because it's right, it's the right thing and we should help," the pope said.

Advertisement

Shmyhal also said they had discussed Zelensky's plan for peace and "the different steps the Vatican could take" to help Kyiv achieve its goals.

READ ALSO: PM Meloni stresses Italy's support for Ukraine on visit to Kyiv

In his press conference, Francis said he was willing to do everything necessary for peace in Ukraine, adding: "A mission is under way, but it isn't yet public."

However, both Kyiv and Moscow have said they know nothing about such a mission.