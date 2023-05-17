LATEST: Three dead and more missing as thousands evacuated in Italy floods

Advertisement

The regional government confirmed two deaths on Wednesday morning in a statement, while Italian media reported another.

"The emergency is still underway," the region said, after desperate efforts overnight to save children and the elderly from rising waters.

The victims were a man in Forli, near Bologna, and one in Cesena, whose wife was also missing, the region said.

Another man who had previously been reported missing in the town of Forlì was found dead during the night, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

The civil protection agency said 14 rivers had broken their banks across the region between Tuesday and Wednesday, and 23 towns were flooded.

It urged "maximum caution" on Twitter, as mayors warned people to stay on high ground.

"About 5,000 people have been evacuated, but that number might rise," Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci told Radio 24.

Videos and images released by Italy's fire service show dramatic scenes of entire towns underwater. In parts of the city of Cesena, the water level is shown to be up to roof level after the Savio river burst its banks.

Some of Cesena's residents had to be rescued by helicopter after being stranded on their rooftops, reports SkyTG24.

"We absolutely must not lower our guard," Cesena mayor Enzo Lattuca said on Facebook.

Power is reportedly down in parts of nearby Faenza, forcing residents to resort to candles and torches to see during the night. There are fears that cellphone service outages are preventing people from being able to call for help.

It's estimated that 130mm of rain fell in 24 hours, and further downpours are anticipated on Wednesday. Italy's Civil Protection Department has issued high-level red risk alerts for most of the Emilia Romagna region.

Sections of the A24 motorway, including the Bologna - Taranto stretch, are closed to all except emergency vehicles. Train services in the area remain heavily disrupted.

In Venice, the order was given to raise the Mose flood barriers to prevent the city from becoming inundated - the first time the measure has been required in May.