How you can help people affected by flooding in northern Italy

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Italy’s northeastern Emilia Romagna region was hit by extreme floods, which killed 11 people and caused over 10,000 to be evacuated.

As rescue efforts continue, with the risk of further flooding persisting in some areas, local authorities and emergency services have already set up channels to raise funds for those affected by the events.

READ ALSO: 'Shocking disaster': Rescue efforts continue after floods in northern Italy

At the moment, the best way to support people in flooded areas is by making a donation directly to Emilia Romagna’s Civil Protection Agency (Protezione Civile).

After many reached out “to lend a helping hand, and even make donations”, the region’s president Stefano Bonaccini announced on Thursday the creation of an ad hoc fundraising campaign for “people and communities hit by the flooding”.

🔴 In queste ore drammatiche in tanti ci avete scritto per poter dare una mano, anche per fare donazioni.



Per questo abbiamo aperto raccolta fondi a favore di persone e comunità colpite dall’alluvione. E come sempre rendiconteremo quanto raccolto e il suo utilizzo. pic.twitter.com/ttK5ddTVCF — Stefano Bonaccini (@sbonaccini) May 18, 2023

The details (IBAN and BIC codes) of the bank account associated with the campaign are available here.

All donors are advised to include “Alluvione Emilia-Romagna” (literally, “Emilia Romagna flooding”) as the reason for their donation. All funds and their use will be made public by regional authorities.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why has flooding in northern Italy been so devastating?

Should you be looking to make donations to a specific area, some town halls have set up independent donation channels.

To donate to the city of Faenza – which once again took the brunt of the flooding after it was one of the worst-affected areas in the early May floods – see the following web page.

You can also donate to the city of Imola by following these online instructions and to the entire Modena province via the bank account available here.

Local authorities and emergency services such as the Italian Red Cross have already set up channels to raise funds for those affected by the floods. Photo by Federico SCOPPA / AFP

Italy’s Red Cross (Croce Rossa), which was one of the first emergency services to offer assistance in the region, has also launched its own fundraising campaign. Donations can be made directly on the organisation’s website.

Besides monetary donations, there are other ways you can help if you live close to the flooded areas.

Advertisement

If you’re looking to donate food, medicines or clothing, or provide accommodation for evacuees, you can get in touch with Emilia Romagna’s Protezione Civile and ask for further guidance.

READ ALSO: IN VIDEOS: How floods devastated Italy's Emilia-Romagna region

Bologna’s town hall has also recently put out a call for volunteers that may be able to help with cleaning operations and other forms of assistance. You can give your availability through the following form.

Finally, there are a number of social media accounts, including the following Facebook group, where people from flooded areas post requests for help of all sorts (from essential goods to temporary accommodation for their pets).