What changes about life in Italy in June 2023

Italy’s Republic Day

June 2nd is Italy's Republic Day (or Festa della Repubblica), a national public holiday commemorating the birth of the Italian Republic as we have it today.

The event falls on June 2nd every year as this was the day in 1946 when Italians voted in a referendum to abolish the then 85-year-old monarchy in favour of a constitutional republic.

Quite conveniently, this year's Republic Day falls on a Friday, which means many people in Italy will enjoy a three-day weekend.

It also means however that all public offices (banks, post offices, town halls, etc.) and schools will be closed on the day, while some shops and restaurants, especially in big cities, may remain open.

Public transport services around the country will operate on a reduced timetable (usually referred to as orario festivo) on June 2nd. So, if you’re planning on travelling on that date, you should check the website of the relevant transport companies to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

Nationwide airport staff strike

Airline passengers travelling to or from Italy are set to face disruption on Sunday, June 4th as airport handling staff from all around the country will take part in a 24-hour walkout.

Airline passengers may face delays or cancellations on Sunday, June 4th due to a national airport handling staff strike. Photo by Andre PAIN / AFP

As at least four of Italy's largest transport workers' unions are involved in the strike, the protest is expected to cause at least some level of disruption at all of Italy's major airports, especially at check-in desks and in baggage collection areas.

Besides the above demonstration, staff from several airlines, including Volotea, American Airlines and Emirates, are set to hold separate protests on this date, which may result in significant flight delays or cancellations.

Free museum Sunday

People all around Italy will be able to visit state-run museums free of charge on Sunday, June 4th under the popular Domenica al Museo or ‘free museum Sundays’ national scheme.

The initiative, which was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic but reinstated in April 2022, applies to world-famous sites like the Colosseum, Pompeii, Florence's Galleria dell'Accademia, the Reggia di Caserta and Trieste's Miramare Castle.

Start of school summer holidays

Italian schools all start their summer break in June, with children on holiday until September. However, the dates for the end of the 2022-2023 school year vary from region to region.

Children at Italian schools will all go on their summer breaks in June, though the exact dates vary from region to region. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

Here are the closing dates for all regions:

June 7th: Emilia Romagna

June 8th: Lombardy and Lazio

June 9th: Trentino

June 10th: Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Liguria, Piedmont, Marche, Tuscany, Molise, Campania, Basilicata, Puglia, Calabria, Abruzzo, Umbria, Sicily, Sardinia

June 15th: Aosta Valley

June 16th: Autonomous province of Bolzano

Big football events

Two major European football finals will take place in June, with an Italian team pitted against an English side in both contests.

Florence’s football team Fiorentina will take on West Ham in the UEFA Conference League epilogue on Wednesday, June 7th, whereas Inter Milan will go head-to-head with Manchester City in a battle for the UEFA Champions League title on Saturday, June 10th.

Florence and Milan residents should expect city-wide celebrations and late-night parties if their local team were to win.

First instalment of Italy’s property tax

The first instalment of IMU (or Imposta Municipale Unica), Italy’s main property tax, is due by Friday, June 16th.

IMU is owed by all owners of second homes in the country, though it also applies to primary residences (prime case) in some cases.

The first instalment of IMU, Italy's main property tax, is due by June 16th. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

The first IMU instalment is due by June 16th, while the second one is due by December 16th.

First income tax payment

From one tax deadline to another, barring some exceptions, the first instalment of Italy’s personal (Irpef) and corporate (Ires and Irap) income taxes is due by Friday, June 30th.

In all cases, payment must be made through modello F24 (form F24). The Italian tax office (Agenzia delle Entrate) offers guidance on how to fill out and submit the form.

The second instalment of Italy’s income taxes will be due by November 30th.