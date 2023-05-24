What to expect from Italy's nationwide public transport strike on Friday

Advertisement

Travellers in Italy are expected to face more disruption on Friday, May 26th as public transport staff from all around the country will take part in a 24-hour walkout.

The strike was called earlier this month by USB (Unione Sindacati di Base) – one of Italy’s main trade unions – in protest against precarious work contracts and low wages.

Friday’s action will affect all forms of public transport, from buses and trams to metro lines and rail services, as well as (possibly) taxis, leaving out only airline travel.

As Italy prepares for another potential giornata nera on the transport front, here’s a closer look at how the incoming strike is expected to affect services.

Public transport

Friday’s walkout is set to affect all forms of public transport, with buses, trams, ferries and metro lines all likely to experience delays or cancellations at some point during the day.

As in the case of other recent transport strikes however, the demonstration’s overall impact on the above services will vary by region or even by city.

Based on the latest media reports, people in northern and central cities, including Turin, Milan, Trieste, Venice and Bologna, should bear the brunt of Friday’s walkout, though major delays and/or cancellations are not to be ruled out elsewhere.

Public transport staff from all around the country will take part in a 24-hour strike on Friday, May 26th. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

It bears noting that, by law, all public transport operators in Italy are required to provide ‘minimum services’ (servizi essenziali or minimi in Italian) during strike actions to allow commuters to make the journey to and from their destination.

Minimum services are generally guaranteed to operate during two separate time windows – one in the morning and the other in the evening – but the exact times will once again vary from city to city.

For instance, ATM, Milan’s main public transport operator, will run minimum services from midnight to 8.45am and then from 3pm to 6pm.

All in all then, if you’re planning on travelling on May 26th, you’re strongly advised to check out the planned minimum services of the relevant public transport companies (these are generally available in the news section of their websites).

Trains

Rail services are also set to be impacted by Friday’s strike, though, in their case, the walkout will only last eight hours: from 9am to 5pm.

Italy’s main train operator, Trenitalia, has recently said that some of its scheduled journeys might be delayed or cancelled over the course of the strike.

However, a number of its regional and national services will operate as normal. These can be found here.

Services operated by private train operator Italo may also be affected by Friday’s walkout. Once again however, a number of trains will be guaranteed.

Some national and regional train services will be affected by strikes on Friday. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Taxi services

According to Italy’s transport ministry, taxi services may also be affected by the strike, though it’s not clear at this point to what extent.

Schools

In addition to transport services, schools throughout the country are set to be affected by Friday's action, as Italy's Education Ministry has published a note on its website announcing the strike.

Whether and to what extent individual schools will remain open depends on how many and which staff decide to participate in the action: parents are advised to contact their children's school for confirmation.

