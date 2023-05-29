Six places to escape the crowds in Rome

Advertisement

The National Etruscan Museum of Villa Giulia

Perhaps because of its location - just north of Piazza del Popolo and Villa Borghese park, a little outside the city centre - or its subject matter (the pre-Roman Etruscan civilisation), Villa Giulia is one of the Italian capital's most overlooked attractions.

That's a shame, because many who do pay the museum a visit consider it a highlight of their Rome trip, combining a stroll through a Renaissance villa and grounds with the opportunity to check out one of the world's largest collections of Etruscan artifacts.

On some days the museum gets so few visitors that some report feeling like the only people there, and numbers tend to be low even on free museum Sundays - perfect for getting a break from the crowds on a busy day.

The Non-Catholic Cemetery

Often referred to simply (and incorrectly) as the 'Protestant Cemetery', Rome's non-Catholic Cemetery on the edge of the Testaccio neighbourhood is a verdant haven away from the city's chaos.

Amongst its graves are those of the English poets Keats ('Here lies one whose name was writ in water') and Shelley, as well as the Marxist philosopher Antonio Gramsci and Inspector Montalbano author Andrea Camilleri.

Entrance is free, though visitors are asked to make a small donation of a few euros for the graveyard's upkeep.

Across the street from the non-Catholic cemetery is the Rome war cemetery, which commemorates the soldiers who died liberating Rome during World War II; another peaceful oasis for rest and contemplation.

The non-Catholic cemetery in Rome.

Santa Cecilia in Trastevere

Its gated entrance and position at the other end of a large courtyard behind an imposing building are probably what keep tourists away from the Basilica of Santa Cecilia in Trastevere; from the outside, you wouldn't necessarily know this was a space open to the public.

Those who do venture within will find a 9th century church containing a statue of the brutally martyred Saint Cecilia, a Roman aristocrat who in the 3rd century was locked up for three days in a steaming caldarium and then (unsuccessfully) beheaded for trying to convert members of her family to Christianity.

For a small donation, visitors can descend underground to view the real attraction: the 2,000-year-old Roman ruins and mosaics beneath the church that made up part of the saint's house, as well as a spectacular crypt built in 1899 to house her tomb and those of her husband and brother, as well as two popes.

the crypt under Santa Cecilia in Trastevere

The Baths of Caracalla

Not far from the Colosseum and Circo Massimo chariot racetrack, the Terme di Caracalla is one of ancient Rome's largest public bath complexes, and one of the most intact today.

As well as being off the beaten track, its vast size means any visitors are naturally spread out throughout the grounds. The only time you'll find a crowd here is on summer evenings, when ballets, music concerts and operas are staged amongst the ruins.

If you get the chance, make sure to rent the VR goggles from the ticket office that reveal how the baths would have looked in their original splendour.

Baths of Caracalla, sculptures are Giuseppe Penone's "Ideas of Stone" exhibition

The Gardens of Saint Alessio

Visitors to Rome flock to the 'Parco Savallo' orange gardens on the Aventine hill for their romantic terrace with impressive views over the city and St. Peter's basilica and the opportunity for a sunset photoshoot.

But the Giardini di Sant'Alessio, less than a hundred metres up the road, is where locals go. This little park also has orange trees and a nice view, but is far more peaceful - plus you're allowed on the grass.

If you're in the area, stop by the Sant'Anselmo Benedictine Abbey complex, where on Sunday evenings you can attend an evensong service and hear Gregorian chants sung by the monks who live there.

The Garden next to the Basilica of Saints Bonifacio and Alessio, on the Aventine Hill, is a true oasis of peace. Here you can contemplate Rome and its beauties, from the Tiber to the Janiculum, to the Dome of St. Peter.



👉 https://t.co/MJzOi7UEvs



📷 Turismo Roma#VisitRome pic.twitter.com/OLycW6Pwuf — Turismo Roma (@Turismoromaweb) September 21, 2021

Rome's Botanical Gardens

Situated at the foot of the Gianicolo ('Janiculum') hill in the Trastevere neighbourhood, Rome's botanical gardens offer an oasis of calm in one of the city's most crowded districts.

The plants themselves may not be anything spectacular and the grounds may be a little run-down, but if you want a quiet stroll to clear your head or a pause on a bench surrounded by palm trees, it'll only set you back a few euros.