What to expect from Italy's airport strike on Sunday

Sunday's strike action was initially scheduled for May 19th, but was postponed after disastrous flooding hit parts of the country.

Handling staff at airports throughout the country will walk out for a four-hour window between 12pm and 4pm. Air traffic operators employed by ENAV's Rome and Milan centres have announced a strike between 1pm and 5pm.

As at least four of Italy's largest transport workers' unions are involved in Sunday's strike, the protest is expected to cause at least some disruption at all of Italy's major airports, especially at check-in desks and baggage collection points.

Atitech staff at Rome's Fiumicino Airport and handling staff at Bergamo's Orio Al Serio airport will strike for the full 24 hours, according to the Corriere della Citta news daily.

The walkout was called in protest over employment contracts for handling staff at Italian airports, as unions said pay and conditions had not been improved for six years.

As of Wednesday it was still unclear how many workers intend to participate in the action.

Staff from several airlines are also set to hold separate protests throughout the day on June 4th, which may result in significant flight delays or cancellations.

Passengers wait at Rome's Fiumicino airport during a strike on July 17, 2022. Travellers in Italy have faced a long series of recent strikes affecting the transport sector. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Staff at Spanish airlines Volotea and Vueling, and Air Dolomiti – a subsidiary of Lufthansa operating routes from Germany to 13 different Italian destinations – are expected to take part in a 24-hour nationwide strike.

Meanwhile, ground staff from American Airlines and Emirates are expected to strike for four hours, between 12pm and 4pm.

Flights run by any of these airlines may experience delays or cancellations on the day, though no details have been given yet.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC has not yet updated its web page with the flights that are guaranteed to go ahead on Sunday.

However, under Italian law, flights scheduled to leave between 7am and 10am and between 6pm and 9pm are protected from strike action.

You can keep up to date with the latest strike news from Italy HERE.