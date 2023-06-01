Eight events to look forward to in Italy this June

Advertisement

Whether you live full-time in Italy or are just passing through in the coming weeks, there's a large number of events on this month that will satisfy sports enthusiasts and culture lovers alike.

Here are our eight top picks for things to do in Italy this June.

Regatta of the Ancient Maritime Republics, Venice - June 2nd-3rd

Kicking off June's events is the Palio delle Antiche Repubbliche Marinare, in which Italy's four historic maritime republics of Venice, Amalfi, Genoa and Pisa compete in a close-fought rowing race.

The cities take it in turns to host the race; this year's will take place on Venice's north lagoon and Grand Canal, with the women's teams competing on the Friday and the men's on the Saturday.

Infiorata, Genzano and Spello - June 10th-12th

June sees more than one Italian town erupt in colour as its streets are carpeted with elaborate flower blossom formations stretching hundreds of metres long.

The title for the oldest infiorata belongs to the Roman town of Genzano, which this year will celebrate its 245th edition from June 10th-12th; the infiorata in Spello, Umbria will take place on the same weekend, to coincide with the Corpus Domini religious festival.

L'infiorata di Genzano di Roma...che meraviglia 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/JQ2cx9fVjl — Monica 🍀⚘️🌍📚🐞🎧 (@Monica09058845) June 17, 2022

Caracalla Festival, Rome - May 30th-August 10th

Set among the atmospheric ruins of the ancient Roman Caracalla baths, Rome's annual Caracalla Festival features a combination of opera, ballet, classical and pop music performances.

On Friday, June 23rd, attendees will be treated to a special screening of Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator, with a live orchestra playing Chaplin's original score.

Arena di Verona Opera Festival - June 16th-Sept 9th

Italy's city of love is holding a special 100th edition of its celebrated Arena di Verona Opera festival this year.

The city's Roman amphitheatre will play host to operas including Aida, Carmen, the Barber of Seville, La Traviata and Tosca, among others.

The Arena di Verona will this year host the 100th edition of its opera festival. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP.

Luminara of San Ranieri, Pisa - June 16th

The Tuscan city of Pisa celebrates its patron saint's day by lighting up the city's buildings with a magical display made up of over 100,000 wax candles perched on wooden supports known as biancherie.

The evening is topped off with a fireworks show and is followed the next day with the Palio di San Ranieri, in which crews of rowers from the city's four districts race down the Arno and must climb a 10-metre pole to claim the winner's flag.

Festival of Two Worlds, Spoleto - June 23rd-July 9th

The 66th edition of the Festival dei Due Mondi or Two Worlds Festival in Spoleto, Umbria will feature the usual mix of music, dance, operatic and theatre performances.

The festival was founded by the composer Gian Carlo Menotti in 1958 and was originally twinned with Charleston in South Carolina, with the intention of marrying the 'two worlds' of American and European culture.

The hilltop town of Spoleto in Umbria hosts the annual Festival of Two Worlds. Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP)

Italia loves Romagna concert, Reggio Emilia - June 24th

The proceeds from this charity concert will go to residents of the northeastern Italian region of Emilia Romagna, after heavy flooding in May caused widespread devastation.

The concert will be held in the RCF Arena and will feature performances from singers including Giorgia, Gianni Morandi, Blanco and Laura Pausini.

Ocean Race Grand Finale, Genoa - June 24th-July 2nd

The final leg of the of the Ocean Race, a six-month round-the-world sailing competition, will finish for the first time in Genoa this year for its 50th edition.

To mark the occasion, the city will host a nine-day events programme, turning its Waterfront di Levante marina into the Ocean Live Park, featuring cultural events, educational workshops, sailing-themed exhibitions and experiences, and regional food and beverage stands.